TEN of Malaysia’s biggest hardcore bands will converge in Gombak next week for Death Resonance 2024. Set to take place on Sept 7, the assembled hardcore and metalcore outfits will take the stage at Panggung Asia from 2pm onwards.

Put together by Heretic Deadly Merch and Garudha Records, the gig will feature a lineup of bands that will bring their unique sonic

aggression from different corners of the country.

The show will open with up-and-coming bands such as Transitions, Cues in Braille, Zerophobia, Moneybag and Thy Regiment while the second half will feature bands that are bigger and more prominent such as Krusty, Naratu, No Good and Restraint.

Known for putting on powerful performances that rival foreign bands, Massacre Conspiracy will likely be the headliner to cap off

Death Resonance 2024.

Due to these heavy hitters in this particular music scene, it is fitting that Death Resonance 2024 will take

place at Panggung Asia, a venue known for its live music, particularly of the underground variety.

Pre-sale tickets are priced at RM50 while a limited number of general tickets will be available at the door for RM75.