Hidden price of ‘free’

Behind the convenience of free apps lies a different kind of cost: the user’s personal data.

Need to chat with family? WhatsApp. Watch videos? YouTube. Navigate? Waze or Google Maps. Many of these apps are “free” to instal and use, but as the saying goes, if you are not paying for the product, you are the product.

It is impossible in this modern age to not be even a little reliant on digital technology, where Malaysians download apps almost instinctively as the country continues its push into a digital-forward age.

Free at surface level

A lot goes into app development, with liberal estimates placing price tags of RM15,000 for simple apps to over RM500,000 for more complex projects. So while apps like Telegram may be freely downloaded and only require a phone number for verification purposes, developers still need to make money even when there is no upfront payment.

The most common way this happens is through advertising and data collection such as users’ location, browsing history, contact list, device details and even usage patterns, such as what they click on or how long they spend on a page.

This is backed up by the Digital Ministry’s Personal Data Protection Department’s (JPDP) definition of personal data, which includes anything that identifies a person, from their phone number, address to online identifiers such as their IP address.

The collected data is then used to tailor ads or are sold to third-party marketers as part of the business model called data monetisation.

It is not hard to see examples of this, with the most common being social media platforms. Apps like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are free because advertisers pay to target you based on your profile, activity and content consumption.

Even relatively insignificant or harmless apps like camera or photo editing apps can sometimes request unnecessary permissions, such as microphone access, with the more extreme end being apps disallowing usage if these permissions are not granted.

Scale of it all

Globally, awareness about this hidden trade-off has been growing. In 2018, Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal highlighted how data from millions of users was harvested through a free personality quiz app and then used for targeted political ads during the 2016 presidential campaigns of US politicians Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.

Closer to home, JPDP has issued repeated reminders for Malaysians to be cautious about what they consent to when downloading free apps, warning that personal data misuse can lead to fraud, scams and identity theft.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has also flagged rising cases of online scams linked to data leaks.