RM4.3 million allocated for Sarawak KEMAS preschool and nursery repairs

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM4.3 million has been allocated this year for the maintenance and repair of 115 Community Development Department preschools and nurseries in Sarawak.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang said 20 new projects for the construction of KEMAS preschools and nurseries have also been approved in the state.

She stated that these new projects are at various stages of implementation under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Rubiah revealed that Sarawak currently has 1,010 KEMAS preschool and nursery premises according to the National Preschool Information System.

She noted that 189 of these premises are operating from shared or borrowed spaces.

A proposal concerning the gazettement of these shared premises was presented during a coordination meeting on June 26.

The meeting agreed that the Sarawak government should begin the process of gazetting or formalising the use of the affected premises.

This process is crucial to enable maintenance and upgrading works to be carried out.

It will ensure a safer and more comfortable learning environment for both children and educators.

Rubiah provided this information in reply to a question from Mohamad Shafizan Kepli during Question Time.

The MP had inquired about government efforts to upgrade or build new KEMAS preschool classes in Sarawak.

He specifically asked about classes still operating in dilapidated or borrowed buildings. – Bernama