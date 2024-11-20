HK singer Alex To set for Malaysian show in December

TAIWAN-based Hong Kong singer and actor Alex To will perform at Resorts World Genting on Dec 28, 6pm at the Arena of Stars for the final leg of his Get Up World Tour in celebration of 40 years of music.

To last performed at the Arena of Stars in December 2015 when he delivered the My Virtual Planet Tour Part II Concert in celebration of Genting’s 50th Anniversary.

Born Alejandro Delfino to a Filipino father and Chinese mother, To, 62, is well-known for his striking appearance and physique. A consummate R&B singer, To had his first break when he won first place at the 4th Annual New Talent Singing Awards in Hong Kong in 1985.

He has to date released more than 20 studio albums in reflection of a highly illustrious career in music. To released his first Cantonese album Just Stay in 1986 and first Mandarin album, Fall in Love in Taiwan in 1990. To has also appeared in Call Me by Fire (Season 2), a Chinese singing reality television show that premiered in 2022 on Mango TV, featuring 32 seasoned male celebrities from mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and the US who compete to form a boy band.

His latest album Get Up was released in 2018 and To has been on the Get Up World Tour to Singapore and China with stops in Chengdu and Guangzhou in 2023. He performed for the first time in 31 years at the Taipei Arena in May this year and journeyed to Wuxi, China for a Get Up World Tour concert in September.

As he makes his way to our shores, R&B fans can anticipate a highly-charged performance from the veteran artiste. Those who grew up listening to his songs will be in awe of the electrifying showcase at the Arena of Stars this December as he is set to perform an explosive repertoire of 30 of his biggest hits.

Embark on a nostalgic evening of enchantment and sing along to romantic ballads like I Never Meant To Hurt You, The Lover, Innocent, Don’t Go, Sexy Baby, You Are Spoiled as well as new releases like Get Up, Give Me Your Love, Hey and more as To makes his last hurrah to wrap up his remarkable Get Up World Tour at Resorts World Genting.

Tickets are on sale, ranging from RM108 to RM668.