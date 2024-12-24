Holiday classics

10 dishes for delightful year-end feast

THE holiday is the perfect time to indulge in beloved dishes that bring family and friends together. Most gatherings during this week will feature Christmas favourites to reflect the seasonal mood. From savoury classics to sweet treats, these traditional holiday foods add warmth, nostalgia and joy to the festive season. Whether you are hosting a large gathering or enjoying an intimate celebration, here are 10 traditional Christmas foods to make your holiday celebration truly unforgettable.

Eggnog Nothing says Christmas season quite like a glass of creamy, spiced eggnog. This iconic holiday beverage is made from a base of milk, cream, sugar, and eggs, infused with warming spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Eggnog is versatile, too – it can be served warm or chilled, depending on your preference. For adults, a dash of rum, brandy, or bourbon adds an extra festive kick. Originating as a winter drink in Europe, eggnog has become a holiday tradition across the world, warming hands and hearts alike.

Roast turkey A centrepiece of many Christmas meals this week, roast turkey is a dish that brings a sense of grandeur to any meal. Prepared with care, this large bird is often stuffed with a mix of herbs and aromatics like thyme, sage and rosemary, which infuse the meat with deep, earthy flavours as it cooks. Served with a rich, homemade gravy, roast turkey is as delicious as it is iconic. Its crispy, golden skin and juicy, tender meat make it a beloved holiday staple. Leftovers can also be transformed into sandwiches, soups, or even a turkey pot pie, perfect for post-Christmas meals.

Roasted potatoes No Christmas meal is complete without a side of perfectly roasted potatoes. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, these golden bites are a crowd-pleaser that pairs well with any holiday main. Traditionally, they’re tossed with olive oil, garlic, and herbs like rosemary, which add a fragrant, savoury touch. Some families take it up a notch by adding duck fat or goose fat for an extra-crispy finish. Roasted potatoes are versatile and easy to make, and their warm, hearty flavour makes them a perfect match for turkey or ham.

Christmas pudding Rich, dense, and packed with flavour, Christmas pudding is a traditional British dessert that is usually made weeks, or even months, in advance to allow the flavours to develop fully. This steamed pudding is filled with dried fruits, nuts, and spices and often doused in brandy for a rich, decadent taste. Many families enjoy the ritual of pouring brandy over the pudding and setting it alight before serving, creating a dramatic and festive presentation. Topped with a dollop of custard or brandy butter, Christmas pudding is an indulgent way to end the holiday meal.

Honey-glazed ham For many families, honey-glazed ham is a mainstay on the Christmas table, providing a savoury alternative to roast turkey. This tender meat is coated in a sweet glaze made from honey, brown sugar, and spices, which caramelises beautifully as it bakes. With a crispy, sweet crust on the outside and juicy meat within, honey-glazed ham offers a satisfying balance of flavors. The leftovers are just as delicious and can be enjoyed in sandwiches, salads, or breakfast dishes throughout the holiday season.

Stuffing Although traditionally served with turkey, stuffing is a festive favourite that stands on its own as a Christmas side dish. Made from bread cubes, onions, celery and herbs like sage and thyme, it’s baked until golden and crisp on top while remaining soft and flavourful inside. Some variations include sausage, nuts, or dried fruits for added depth and texture. Whether served inside the bird or as a side dish, stuffing brings a comforting, savoury flavour to the Christmas feast that is hard to resist.

Brussels sprouts Though brussels sprouts may be divisive, they are undeniably a traditional Christmas side dish that brings a unique, earthy flavour to the table. Typically roasted with garlic and bacon, brussels sprouts become crispy and caramelised, with a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. Adding a sprinkle of Parmesan or a drizzle of balsamic glaze can elevate this humble vegetable even further. Brussels sprouts provide a refreshing, lighter counterbalance to the richer holiday dishes and are packed with nutrients, making them a wholesome addition to the meal.

Mince pies These miniature pies are filled with “mincemeat”, a mixture of dried fruits, sugar, spices, and occasionally a dash of brandy or sherry. The sweet and spiced filling is encased in a buttery pastry, creating a bite-sized dessert that is traditionally enjoyed throughout the Christmas season. Mince pies pair beautifully with a cup of hot tea or mulled wine and are perfect for sharing with friends and family. Often topped with powdered sugar, they add a classic, festive touch to any holiday spread.