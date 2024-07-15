Holistic cuticle care

TAKING care of your nails is not only a matter of aesthetics upkeep but also plays a crucial role in maintaining overall hand hygiene and health. Just like caring for your skin and hair, proper nail care involves a combination of regular maintenance and healthy habits to ensure strong, beautiful nails.

Whether you are aiming for a polished look with nail polish or prefer a natural appearance, understanding the fundamentals of nail care is essential. From basic hygiene practices to nourishing treatments, each step contributes to keeping your nails in optimal condition. Here is a guide on the proper way to care for your nail.

Keep them clean and dry

Proper nail care starts with cleanliness. Wash your hands regularly with a gentle soap and dry them thoroughly, especially around and under the nails. This helps prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi that can lead to infections.

Trim and shape regularly

Trim your nails straight across using sharp nail scissors or clippers. Avoid cutting them too short as this can increase the risk of ingrown nails. Use a nail file to gently shape the edges, smoothing any rough spots to prevent snagging.