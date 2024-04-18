Horror fusion

A Netflix scary K-drama unveiled

NETFLIX is back to thrill audiences worldwide with its latest offering Parasyte: The Grey, a gripping horror K-drama directed by Yeon Sang-ho. Renowned for his work on acclaimed projects like Train to Busan, Yeon is now bringing Hitoshi Iwaaki’s iconic manga Parasyte to life on the small screen. The series stars Jeon So-nee as Jeong Su-in, a character intricately entwined with a mysterious parasite of unknown origin, and Koo Kyo-hwan as Seol Kang-woo, a man on a quest to find his missing sister. At a recent press conference attended by director Yeon, writer Ryu Yong-jae and the cast, including Jeon, Koo, Lee Jeong-hyeon, Kwon Hae-hyo and Kim In-kwon, insights into the making of Parasyte: The Grey were revealed.

Origins and inspirations Yeon, whose journey began in the world of animation, shared his deep-rooted fascination with the Parasyte manga. Inspired by Iwaaki’s work during his student days, Yeon’s imagination was sparked, pondering the potential fusion of the Parasyte universe with Korean society. A letter to Iwaaki himself laid the groundwork for this collaboration, with the manga artist granting creative freedom to explore and adapt the series. The title Parasyte: The Grey embodies the thematic essence of the series, merging the contrasting elements of black and white agents, symbolising the coexistence between humans and parasites. Yeon emphasised the exploration of this theme throughout the narrative, blending the two worlds. Writing and adaptation Ryu shed light on his approach to adapting the original Japanese work for a Korean audience. Recognising the societal differences and the impact of social networks, Ryu crafted a storyline that focuses into rapid assimilation, in which both humans and parasites adapt swiftly to their new realities. Collaborating once again with Yeon, Ryu highlighted the freedom and surprises inherent in their creative process. The manga artist’s openness to reinterpretation allowed for a fresh perspective, enhancing the narrative’s depth and complexity.

Character portrayals The cast members shared their initial impressions and insights into their respective roles. Jeon, a fervent fan of the original work, expressed excitement at the prospect of portraying a character intricately intertwined with a parasite. Koo, drawn to the franchise as a fan, embraced the opportunity to embody a character balancing between two worlds. Lee, portraying a newly created character, welcomed the chance to explore uncharted territory within the Parasyte universe. Kwon, although unfamiliar with the original manga, found Yeon’s vision and working dynamics irresistible. Kim, on his third collaboration with Yeon, emphasised the joy of working in a creative playground. Character dynamics The characters in Parasyte: The Grey undergo profound transformations, navigating the complexities of coexistence with parasites. Jeong evolves from a solitary existence to embracing the value of human connection. Koo’s character learns to confront his fears rather than flee, while Lee’s intense journey reflects a newfound passion for survival. The actors meticulously crafted their performances, immersing themselves in their characters’ psyche. Jeon focused on portraying dual personas, while Koo embodied the role of a mediator with combative prowess. Lee embraced the challenge of portraying a character with a centric vibe, seeking authenticity in every aspect of her portrayal.