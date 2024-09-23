House of sound

Music can transform a home into vibrant, lively living space

Having music pumped in whilst working or studying can help with focus. – PEXELSPIC

EVER notice how these days row after row of suburban homes are usually enveloped in silence and stillness, even on weekends? It appears that having music lighten the ambience of homes have become anathema to many Malaysian home owners. The usual scenario is probably each member of the household is glued to their own mobile devices with their own headphone sets. Either that or these homes have super efficient sound proofing. The lack of music coursing through homes is a shame because there are a multitude of benefits to having aural stimuli. Improved mental health Numerous studies have shown the beneficial impact of listening to music has on mental well-being. Having music played constantly helps improve moods. Instead of a home that has the deathly silence of a morgue, why not elevate it with Julie Andrews belting out “The hills are alive... with the sound of music”? Aside from music, playing meditation chants and hymns can also help home occupants practice mindfulness throughout the day. Having religious music piped into the home will help dwellers feel spiritually connected. This must surely be preferable to being connected to social media 24/7.

Drown out external noise If one is working from home or even studying, being enveloped in music of choice can help the mind focus by cancelling out external noise. Depending on individual tastes, one can opt for soothing sounds from the likes of Kitaro or go for the other extreme end with some furious grindcore to help chase tight deadlines. Whatever the choice, having music accompany work or study can work as an aural stimulant rather than having to rely on bottles of energy drinks! Elevate the tedium The routine becomes fun with the correct soundtrack. Given that very few sane people find joy in house cleaning, washing up or doing the laundry, playing music will definitely make it seem less like purgatory hell. Having music accompany household chores can greatly elevate the tedium. Stick on Queen’s Live at Wembley and suddenly one is mimicking Freddie Mercury in front of thousands of adoring fans instead of mopping the floor. Try it and watch how that mop will suddenly transform itself into a mic stand.

Getting physical Some songs just invite movement. Think The Beatles’ Twist and Shout, James Brown’s Payback or Dua Lipa’s Houdini, tunes of this ilk somehow force people to get up and shake their money maker. This is especially useful if the occupants are couch potatoes leading a sedentary lifestyle. Having lively dance music flowing through the home may help activate some movement. This is especially helpful with senior citizens who may need regular short bursts of exercise to keep the muscles and joints active. Pick the right tunes and watch grandparents get up and show off their moves from their youth! Create shared memories Perhaps most importantly, having music played constantly allows dwellers to create shared memories. Happy times are instantly evoked when one hears a particular tune. This shared connections can also help intra-generational communication as each generation share music from their youth, allowing for greater understanding and appreciation of different eras. This is inherently better than enforcing library-like silence. Listen to music, talk about it and enjoy it together to create stronger bonds.

How to do it? One way is to install a multi-room speaker system connected to a dedicated streamer with bluetooth capabilities. Set a budget and look for a digital streamer and wireless active speakers that have bluetooth connectivity. Active speakers have in-built amplifiers to drive the sound and will allow occupants to control the volume in each individual room. Always take into consideration availability of space. Wall-mounting speakers is one way to get round this problem. If possible, try to match the speakers with the decor of each room to ensure there is no clash of aesthetics. With the myriad of options available on the market, home owners should be able to find the right size, colour and performance to suit their budget. Of course, such a set up must be backed by a strong internet connection with the requisite routers in each room to ensure the signal is clearly and effectively streamed to all components.