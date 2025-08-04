How songs explode online

YOU hear Nunca Muda? Once on Instagram, then again on TikTok. Next thing you know, the chorus or beat is stuck in your head and you do not even know the song’s name or who the artiste even is. That is the power of virality.

In 2025, a song does not need to be played on the radio or be featured in a big movie to become a hit. It can take off in a matter of hours thanks to short videos, streaming algorithms and the power of online fans.

But what exactly makes a song go viral today?

TikTok is new radio

In the past, record labels pushed songs to radio DJs. Now, they pitch to TikTok influencers and hope for a dance trend. Just 15 seconds of the right chorus is all it takes.

Old songs such as Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams and Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary saw renewed popularity after trending audio clips spread online, years after their original release.

Once a clip gets picked up by enough users, the algorithm will start pushing it forward and further. According to TikTok’s own analytics in 2021, 75% of the short video platform users said they discover new artistes through TikTok, while 63% of its users heard new music they never knew about through the platform.

Relatable lyrics or catchy hooks win

However, before a song becomes viral, it usually needs to check one of two boxes:

➤ It has to be relatable, in some form or another, by often being tied to emotions such as heartbreak.

For example: Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers Licence.

➤ It needs to have a catchy, repeatable hook.

For example: NewJeans’ Super Shy, Moliy and Silent Addy’s Shake It to the Max and its different remixes, or ATLXS’ Passo Bem Solto.

Ultimately, the song does not need to be deep. It just needs to be memorable and infectious within a 15-second time frame.