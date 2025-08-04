Sultan Ibrahim begins historic state visit to Russia from August 5

MOSCOW: The Russian capital is prepared to welcome His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as he begins his first state visit to Russia from August 5 to 10.

The visit, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, marks a historic milestone in Malaysia-Russia relations since diplomatic ties were established in 1967.

Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai shared that Sultan Ibrahim looks forward to productive discussions with President Putin, particularly on mutual interests.

“His Majesty hopes this meeting will open a new chapter in bilateral relations,“ Cheong told Bernama.

The King has long admired Russia’s historical and technological achievements, having fostered trade and investment ties during his reign as Sultan of Johor.

“His Majesty shares President Putin’s passion for horse riding, among other interests,“ Cheong added.

Two key locations in Moscow—the Russian Automotive Technology Development Center (NAMI) and the Tochka Kipeniya Technology and Innovation Center—are set to host Sultan Ibrahim.

At NAMI, the King will examine advancements in automotive research and development, reflecting his personal interest in the industry.

Tochka Kipeniya’s visit will allow Malaysia to explore Russian innovations in AI-driven drone and robotics technology, with applications in security, defence, and environmental projects.

A briefing session at the Kremlin, where Sultan Ibrahim will meet President Putin, was attended by senior Malaysian officials, including Chief of Government Ceremonies Datuk Rozainor Ramli and Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini.

Sultan Ibrahim departed from Subang Air Base at 8.55 am (Malaysian time) and is expected to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday. Following his engagements in the capital, he will proceed to Kazan from August 8 to 10.

Ascending the throne as Malaysia’s 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31, 2024, Sultan Ibrahim’s visit underscores the growing diplomatic and technological collaboration between Malaysia and Russia.