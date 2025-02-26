Humiliation to play European festivals

SOME bands are just studio hermits while some live for the road.

Humiliation is one such band from the latter category. One of Malaysia’s finest exponents of crunching death metal, Humiliation has always made it a priority to deliver its brutal sound on the live circuit.

Humiliation’s commitment to playing live is not confined to local venues but to major European festivals as well. Having toured Europe in the past, the band will play not one, but two major dates middle this year.

With the Pitfest and In Flammen festivals taking place on the same dates – July 10-12 – the band has been booked to play at both these heavy duty metal events. Humiliation will stop in the Netherlands first for Pitfest before a short skip over to Germany for In Flammen

Humiliation will join heavy hitters such as Dirty Rotten Imbeciles, Tribulation and headliners, Cradle of Filth at Pitfest. At In Flammen, the band will share the stage with the likes of Vader, Malevolent Creation and Marduk.

The Kuala Lumpur-based band has been a very active outfit since its formation in 2009, releasing over a dozen full length albums, numerous EPs and various split LPs and singles.

Great to see Malaysian metal alive and well and being exported abroad.

If you are looking to support Humiliation on its European adventure, tickets and hospitality packages for the events are available at the respective official concert websites.