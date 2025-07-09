Hybe Cine Fest 2025 debuts at Golden Screen Cinemas

STARTING from today until July 13, K-pop fans in Malaysia are in for a treat as Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) presents Hybe Cine Fest in Asia, bringing the magic of K-pop to the big screens. More than that, K-pop enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting line-up of immersive on-ground events held in conjunction with the Hybe Cine Fest in Asia, hosted at Wow Plaza in Lalaport.

For four unforgettable days, fans can indulge in curated cinematic experiences featuring exclusive film titles from some of Hybe’s biggest artistes including BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow × Together and Enhypen. Encompassing total entertainment experiences on the big screens, fans can also partake in the Hybe cinema noraebang, an interactive karaoke-inspired activation that invites fans to sing along to their favourite tracks from Le Sserafim, &Team, BoyNextDoor, TWS, Illit and Katseye alongside the festival’s headlining groups.

Inspired by Korea’s beloved noraebang, the Hybe Cinema noraebang gives fans the chance to channel their inner star and belt out K-pop hits in a shared high-energy environment creating unforgettable memories with like-minded fans.

GSC head exhibition Pan Vui Shang said: “We look forward to continuously expanding our lifestyle and entertainment offerings bringing like-minded communities together through unforgettable K-pop experiences from live concerts to immersive events at our cinema.”

LaLaport BBCC managing director Yoshihiro Kondo also shared the same sentiment as he was “thrilled to be part of Hybe Cine Fest weekend by bringing the celebration our WoW Plaza”.

The excitement extends beyond the cinema with buzzing on-ground activities at WoW Plaza, Lalaport including artiste-themed photo zones, stage games and activities, merchandise opportunities and more surprises to look forward to throughout the weekend.