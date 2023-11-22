Hyeri and Ryu split

IN a surprising turn of events, Lee Hyeri and Ryu Joon-yeol have reportedly broken up. Reports surfaced on Nov 13 revealing the end of a seven-year romantic journey between Girls’ Day’s vocalist and the actor.

Sources suggest that the decision to part ways was mutual, emphasising that despite the breakup, the two stars will maintain a professional relationship, continuing to support each other’s endeavours from a distance.

Born from the success of their on-screen collaboration, the couple has become a beloved symbol of enduring love in the eyes of their fans.

The couple, who first captured hearts through their on-screen chemistry in the widely acclaimed drama Reply 1988, confirmed their off-screen relationship in 2016, garnering immense love and support from fans.

As news of the breakup circulates, fans find themselves grappling with a sense of heartbreak. However, amid the disappointment, there is a prevailing sentiment of respect for their idols’ personal choices.

Supporters express their commitment to stand by Hyeri and Ryu individually, recognising that even off-screen, the stars deserve unwavering encouragement in their respective journeys.

The end of this chapter marks a bittersweet moment for fans who, though saddened by the news, pledge to continue championing the solo endeavours of the once-inseparable duo.