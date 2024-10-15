ALTERNATIVE British indie rock band Bombay Bicycle Club is set to make a stop in Malaysia on Nov 22 as part of the Southeast Asian leg of its new tour.

The band’s tour will first start with four shows in Australia next month, of which three dates have sold out.

Speaking ahead of the tour, the band said: “Our tour this November starts in Sydney, Australia and we are excited to bring it to Southeast Asia. We cannot wait to return to some of our favourite cities and to explore some new places too. It is going to be special.”

The tour comes after Bombay Bicycle Club’s sixth album My Big Day was released last October to acclaim by critics and fans. Produced by vocalist and guitarist Jack Steadman, the album featured an eclectic array of guest vocalists that encapsulated the band’s widespread appeal. Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone all lend their voices across the course of the record.

Based on Ticketmelon, premium tickets for its show in Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22 have sold out, but two lower tiers of tickets are still available from RM230.

The band’s other tour dates in the region includes Singapore on Nov 21 and Indonesia on Nov 24.