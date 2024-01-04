Initiative for a joyful Raya

MALAYSIA’S popular household retailer Eco-Shop is launching its Jom Warnakan Raya Bersama Eco-Shop campaign to enhance the Ramadan festivities. The campaign runs until April 21 and aims to bring Malaysians together through affordable shopping and community support.

Affordable shopping

Understanding the financial challenges many Malaysians face, Eco-Shop is offering savings on quality household products. Eco-Shop CEO Jessica Ng emphasises the company’s commitment to easing customers’ burdens by providing affordable yet quality home essentials.

Contests and giveaways

Customers spending RM50 or more on a single receipt can participate in the Beli Imbas & Menang contest. By scanning a QR code and submitting their details, they stand a chance to win one of over 150 Infinix smartphones worth up to RM100,000.

Moreover, shoppers buying RM50 or more worth of Eco-Shop products will receive Eco-Shop’s eco-friendly signature recycled bags. From April 5 to 9, those spending RM40 and above will also have a chance to get Eco-Shop’s sampul raya, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Spreading joy

In collaboration with Marsha Milan, Eco-Shop released a touching video highlighting the importance of family, friendship, and generosity during Ramadan. Additionally, Eco-Shop is organising buka puasa sessions with orphanages and old folks’ homes, distributing daily essentials to underprivileged communities.

Join the celebration

With over 270 outlets nationwide, Eco-Shop invites every one to experience the festive spirit firsthand. From promotions to community initiatives, Eco-Shop aims to make this Ramadan memorable and enriching for all Malaysians.