EVER since Petronas unveiled its series of deeply patriotic and emotive Merdeka ads in the 1990s, it has become the norm for other organisations to follow suit in an attempt to burrow themselves deep in the national psyche.

The Petronas snippets set the bar extremely high with late director (cum storyteller extrodinaire) Yasmin Ahmad crafting a series of moving adverts that resonated deeply with Malaysians from all walks of life.

Here are three of the latest that attempt to capture the zeitgeist with some fine film craftsmanship.

Oppo

As the sun sets, most Malaysians will be returning home after a day’s work, but countless of them from various backgrounds remain steadfast, always ready to protect us. Their determination, perseverance and sacrifices are what sets them apart.

For this year’s Merdeka Day celebration, Oppo Malaysia presents Penghargaan Wira Tak Didendang, a patriotic short film that focuses on one of the unsung heroes of the nation – Malaysian firefighters. The montage highlights the intense drills they undergo to be ready to face any emergency.

The short film can be viewed on Oppo’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.