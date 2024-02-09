EVER since Petronas unveiled its series of deeply patriotic and emotive Merdeka ads in the 1990s, it has become the norm for other organisations to follow suit in an attempt to burrow themselves deep in the national psyche.
The Petronas snippets set the bar extremely high with late director (cum storyteller extrodinaire) Yasmin Ahmad crafting a series of moving adverts that resonated deeply with Malaysians from all walks of life.
Here are three of the latest that attempt to capture the zeitgeist with some fine film craftsmanship.
Oppo
As the sun sets, most Malaysians will be returning home after a day’s work, but countless of them from various backgrounds remain steadfast, always ready to protect us. Their determination, perseverance and sacrifices are what sets them apart.
For this year’s Merdeka Day celebration, Oppo Malaysia presents Penghargaan Wira Tak Didendang, a patriotic short film that focuses on one of the unsung heroes of the nation – Malaysian firefighters. The montage highlights the intense drills they undergo to be ready to face any emergency.
The short film can be viewed on Oppo’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Etiqa
How deep is your sense of community? Are you willing to support local tourism to boost the economy of small towns and islands? Are you prepared to explore the hidden gems of Malaysia instead of opting for popular international destinations?
One group of friends embarks on such a journey, discovering the profound impact of small acts of kindness in Etiqa’s new web film Gelombang. In conjunction with Malaysia’s national month, the heart-warming web film is set to inspire Malaysians to appreciate the power of their contributions to local communities.
Gelombang tells the story of four friends on an exciting girls’ trip, in which a suggestion to visit Bali turns into a passionate plea by Amira to support local tourism by exploring the enchanting Pangkor Island instead. The decision would lead them on a journey of discovery and change.
The narrative unfolds as Amira and her friends enjoy a lively boat ride to Pangkor Island, captained by the affable boatman Yusof and his bright-eyed daughter Rina. Upon arrival, Amira hands a RM50 note to Yusof for his services, unaware that this small gesture will set off a chain of events that underscores the true power of community support.
Gelombang can be watched on Etiqa’s official YouTube channel.
Maxis’s short film tackles Malaysians’ nasty habit of littering.
Maxis
Maxis’s Budi Pekerti shows Malaysians coming together after being inspired by the actions of Aiman, who is affected by what he witnesses during a Merdeka countdown celebration that shows a negative aspect of Malaysians.
To watch Budi Pekerti, visit Maxis’s YouTube channel.