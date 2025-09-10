Jackson Wang returns to Kuala Lumpur with second solo tour

KOREAN superstar Jackson Wang is making his comeback to Malaysia next month. The Got7 member is bringing his second solo tour, the Magicman 2 World Tour, to local fans on Oct 25 at Axiata Arena.

Marking his return since 2023, the concert will see him deliver electrifying performances from his illustrious discography, which includes hits from his latest album Magicman 2. The tour indeed carries the same name.

Since its release, the album has marked a new milestone for Wang, making him the first Chinese artiste to have two consecutive albums debut within the Top 15 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

The 100 Ways hitmaker describes the album as a profound journey of self exploration, reflecting his inner struggles and perspectives on reality, society, relationships and emotional connections.

Wang rose to fame as a member of the popular group Got7. Together with the six other members, the Hong Kong native released five albums and 23 singles. He then pursued a solo career in 2017 and has since released three albums.

Fans looking to experience his performances live can head over to Fantopia and Damai. Ticket prices start from RM498.