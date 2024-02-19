HARRISON Ford is back as Indiana Jones in MachineGames’ latest offering, except he is also not.
In Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Jones will have the face of Ford in his prime, while being voiced by Troy Baker.
Set between the films Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, the game will also star Tony Todd. Announced during the recent Xbox Developer Direct, the game will take place in locations throughout the world, such as the Vatican, Egypt, Thailand and the Himalayas.
MachineGames also revealed that players will experience this Indiana Jones adventure through a mixture of camera views.
For most of the game, the game will be shown through the eyes of Jones from a first-person view, but for cinematic scenes and certain movements, such as climbing, the camera will switch to third-person so that the Ford-faced, Baker-voiced Jones can be seen in full view.
“Our game is about putting you in the shoes of an iconic hero,” design director Jens Andersson added during the game’s presentation.
“Since we are doing this mostly in first-person, you have the chance to truly become Indy.
“First-person makes you part of this world, allowing you to explore and experience things more intimately. What will you do when you’re dropped into this adventure with your wits and your whip?”
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released later this year for the Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch.