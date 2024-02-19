HARRISON Ford is back as Indiana Jones in MachineGames’ latest offering, except he is also not.

In Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Jones will have the face of Ford in his prime, while being voiced by Troy Baker.

Set between the films Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, the game will also star Tony Todd. Announced during the recent Xbox Developer Direct, the game will take place in locations throughout the world, such as the Vatican, Egypt, Thailand and the Himalayas.

MachineGames also revealed that players will experience this Indiana Jones adventure through a mixture of camera views.

For most of the game, the game will be shown through the eyes of Jones from a first-person view, but for cinematic scenes and certain movements, such as climbing, the camera will switch to third-person so that the Ford-faced, Baker-voiced Jones can be seen in full view.