K-Indie singer first-ever show in M’sia

SOUTH Korean singer-songwriter Summer Soul will be making a return to the country she grew up in, playing her first live show in Malaysia this August.

While she is based in South Korea, Summer Soul studied in Malaysia from 2012 to 2017, attending the International College of Music in Kuala Lumpur. Her time spent in Malaysia even influenced her artiste name, which references the country’s sunny weather.

Summer Soul, whose real name is Jang Eun-seong, debuted with her first single How Beautiful in 2018, followed by Kill Your Darling, a collaboration with producer Charming Lips which currently has over 2.6 million streams on Spotify. By the end of 2018, she released two more singles, I Feel Love and Barefoot.

The SoundCloud phenom turned international K-Indie darling also contributed writing credits on the album Crumbling with musician Mid Air Thief, which was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Dance and Electronic Music at the 2018 Korean Music Awards.

Known for her melancholic cynicism in her lyrics and retaining the edge of her bedroom-artiste origins, Summer Soul’s music blends grunge with sultry R&B, captivating fans with her non-stop hits. Her popularity soared after BTOB members recommended her single I’m Your Puppy on Hidden Track No.V on Naver V Live.

In 2020, her single Tinder surpassed 600,000 streams, solidifying her presence in the K-indie scene. Noteworthy collaborations with Korean rapper Justhis and acclaimed EPs November and December highlighted her versatility. She has also penned OSTs, including Find Love which was featured in the K-drama Hit The Spot on Coupang Play.

Following her recent appearance on Curv with the singles Ruby and Ride (feat. Jueun), Summer Soul is set to perform live in Malaysia, delivering her discography to fans. Joining her on her Malaysian live debut will be longtime friends Distorted, a Malaysian boy group.

Summer Soul’s debut show in Malaysia will be held at Live Fact in Petaling Jaya on Aug 4 at 8pm.