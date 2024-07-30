K-pop boy group The Boyz unveils inaugural concert in Malaysia

K-POP sensation The Boyz has announced their highly anticipated third World Tour “The Boyz World Tour: Zeneration II.”

Organised by Star Planet, the highly-anticipated gig is scheduled to take place on Sept 7 at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur at 3pm.

The Boyz is a South Korean boy group formed and managed by IST Entertainment. Comprising Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric, they have garnered a massive global fan base since their debut in 2017.

The Boyz has captured the hearts of K-pop enthusiasts worldwide with their dynamic performances, impressive choreography and chart-topping hits. Known for their energetic stage presence and impeccable synchronisation, the group is set to deliver a performance that showcases their versatility and talent.

All members of The Boyz are poised to mesmerise their fans, known as “The Bs”, with a night filled with electrifying performances, cutting-edge stage production and an unforgettable musical journey through their popular hits.

Known for its high-energy performances, innovative music and strong fan engagement, its chart-topping hits include The Stealer, Thrill Ride, Maverick, Watch It, Nectar and Reveal.

This brand new world tour kicked off with three performances in Seoul, South Korea in July. From there, The Boyz continue their journey across Europe, the United States and Southeast Asia, gracing multiple cities including New York, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Macau, Osaka, Paris and London. More cities are expected to be unveiled.

The Boyz have garnered numerous awards and accolades, solidifying their position as one of the most prominent K-pop groups in the industry. Some of their notable awards include wins at prestigious events such as the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, Seoul Music Awards, The Fact Music Awards and Melon Music Awards.

Tickets for the KL show will be available for purchase starting today.