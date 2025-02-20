Keating delivers night of nostalgia

Casual yet intimate concert experience that leaves everyone smiling

ON the evening of February 15, Ronan Keating took the stage at the Arena of Stars, Genting Highlands, delivering a concert that was equal parts nostalgic, energetic and heartfelt. Despite the venue not being at full capacity, the atmosphere was electric, with fans and casual attendees alike soaking in the warmth of Keating’s performance. The concert was proof of his enduring appeal, blending his Boyzone classics with solo hits, creating a setlist that catered to both lifelong fans and those simply looking for a good time. The crowd, a mix of die-hard fans and curious newcomers, arrived with varying expectations. Some came to relive the 90s, while others were there to enjoy a night of live music. By the end of the night, however, everyone left with the same sentiment: they had experienced something special.

Great blend of hits and heartfelt moments Keating’s song selection was a masterstroke, balancing upbeat anthems with tender ballads. The concert kicked off with the lively Loving Each Day, immediately setting the tone for a night of fun and nostalgia. Tracks such as Breathe and Isn’t It A Wonder kept the energy high, while Baby Can I Hold You and Words brought a more intimate, reflective vibe to the evening. One of the standout moments came during Father & Son, a song that resonated deeply with the audience. Keating’s heartfelt delivery, coupled with the emotional weight of the lyrics, created a poignant moment that had many in the crowd singing along with tears in their eyes. Similarly, No Matter What and Love Me For A Reason brought the audience together in a shared celebration of timeless music. The encore, featuring the iconic Life Is A Rollercoaster, was a fitting finale. The crowd erupted in cheers as the opening chords played and by the end of the song, everyone was on their feet, dancing and singing at the top of their lungs. It was a moment that encapsulated the spirit of the night: pure, unadulterated joy.

Intimate yet electric What made the concert truly special was the intimate yet electric atmosphere. Despite the Arena of Stars not being packed to the rafters, the energy in the room was palpable. Keating’s ability to connect with the audience made the venue feel cosy as if he were performing in a much smaller space. Throughout the night, Keating engaged with the crowd, sharing stories behind the songs and cracking jokes. His down-to-earth demeanor made the experience feel personal as if he were performing just for those in attendance. This casual, approachable vibe was a highlight of the evening, making the concert accessible to everyone, whether they were longtime fans or first-time listeners. The audience, though not massive, was enthusiastic and fully invested in the performance. From the front row to the back of the venue, people were singing, clapping and dancing along. The lack of a full house did nothing to dampen the spirits and if anything, it added to the sense of camaraderie among those who were there.

Come as you are, leave as a fan One of the most remarkable aspects of the concert was its inclusivity. Keating’s performance catered to a wide range of attendees, from those who had followed his career since the Boyzone days to those who were simply looking for a fun night out. The key to enjoying the concert to the fullest was to come with an open mind and a willingness to embrace the moment. For the casual attendees, the concert was a delightful surprise. Keating’s charm and the crowd’s infectious energy made it easy to get swept up in the excitement. By the end of the night, even those who had arrived as casual listeners found themselves singing along to every word. For the fans, the concert was a dream come true. Keating’s ability to deliver his hits with the same passion and precision as he did decades ago was a show of his talent and dedication. The setlist, packed with fan favourites, ensured that no one left disappointed.