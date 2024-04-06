Traveller Alex Goh has visited an astounding 255 Unesco World Heritage Sites, earning him a coveted spot in the Malaysia Book of Records

MOST people see vacations as a time to unwind and enjoy beautiful places, but for this one particular individual, these journeys take on a much deeper meaning. Meet Alex Goh Shaw Peng, whose travels transcend typical holiday escapades. Having ventured to an impressive 255 Unesco World Heritage Sites, Goh, 63, recently secured a place in the Malaysia Book of Records with his self-published project My Heritage Journey. His pursuit is not just about setting records; it is about breathing life into history and culture, earning him the moniker “heritage hunter.” Goh embarked on a mission to explore, photograph and document the world’s most cherished sites with only one ultmate goal – keeping heritage alive. For Goh, it is not just about setting records; it is about living his lifelong passion.

Along with being the first Malaysian to complete the world’s top 10 marathon races, his achievements demonstrate his extraordinary dedication and never-ending pursuit of his dreams. In an interview with theSun, Goh shares insights into his journey, from the challenges of heritage hunting to the joy of uncovering hidden gems. He sheds light on his planning process, the significance of understanding historical context, and his mission to inspire others to explore the world’s heritage. Journey into record books What started as a mere hobby for Goh soon turned into a competitive passion. He became part of a community of world heritage enthusiasts who keep track of the number of sites visited, with league tables and rankings to see who has visited the most. When Goh updated his 255th site, he realised he had the highest count among his peers.

“With the ranking, I came back and realised I was the highest-ranked Malaysian. I decided to approach the Malaysia Book of Records and ask if they’d be interested in recognising it. They were keen, so I submitted all my proof, including videos to make it easier for them to assess. In April, they confirmed it. “Normally, they ask where you’d like the certificate presented. I could have gone to their office, but I wanted to make it special. This is a huge honour for me and my hometown of Muar, Johor. So, I asked if they could come to Muar for the presentation. We arranged to have it in an old heritage building that holds personal significance for my family,” he adds. With the Malaysia Book of Records agreeing, the event was set, marking not just a personal triumph for Goh, but also a moment of pride for his community. Boy scout beginnings “I always say that by nature, I’m a Boy Scout. Boy Scouts love to travel and go on adventures. We like to explore and do things, and my interests naturally followed suit. I love photography, and I have a deep fascination with history and geography. When you combine all that, it naturally leads to heritage hunting,” Goh explains. His curiosity drove Goh to visit various sites. “I always wondered what it takes for a place to become a World Heritage Site. It’s a prestigious title. Places like Pahang, our Gunung Mulu, and Malaysia’s own Georgetown are World Heritage Sites. That sparked my interest. Why do these sites qualify? What’s their story? “For each site, I go and discover the story behind it. That’s how it all started. My curiosity turned into a deep interest, and then slowly, it became a passion.”

Goh’s journey evolved from a simple interest to a driven quest. “It became an adventure, a passion. I had to go and see why each site was deemed a heritage site. It’s a never-ending curiosity that keeps me going.” Challenges along the way “Not all heritage sites are conveniently located. You can’t just take the underground and pop out at a site. Some are deep in forests, some are in mountains, and some are in remote villages. You have to plan your route carefully and have the tenacity to seek them out,” he advises. Venturing to these sites often means venturing into less-travelled areas. “I’ve been to places in India, Nigeria, and many other countries. Sometimes I have to trek deep into jungles or hike up mountains. Not all of these places are popular tourist destinations. In fact, some of them have no tourists at all – sometimes, I’m the only one there,“ he says with a laugh.

Alex’s determination to explore these remote and often challenging locations speaks of his dedication. “You have to be prepared for anything and everything. Each journey requires careful planning and a lot of perseverance, but for me, it’s all worth it to uncover the stories and significance behind each heritage site,” he outlines. On-going quest When asked about his favourite sites, Alex smiles and says; “I get asked that a lot. There’s no favourite. Every place is special in its own way. Some sites are impressive and packed with visitors, while others can seem downright boring. But to me, each one holds its own unique story. “There are some historical places that are just a plain field. Most tourists might think there’s nothing to see and nothing worth posting on Instagram. But for someone like me, who knows the history, it’s fascinating. You can imagine it if you know the historical context and what makes it special.” Even at the less visually impressive sites, Alex finds meaning and value. “It’s about appreciating the history and the background of these places. Even if nothing remains, knowing what was there and its history is worth it.” “Oh, I don’t stop,“ Alex says with a laugh. “It’s more like a mission than a holiday now. My friends and family know this – when I go on a ‘holiday,‘ it’s all about discovering heritage sites, not relaxing or shopping. There are 1,199 World Heritage Sites in the world, and I’ve only covered 255 so far. There’s still so much more to see.” Alex’s approach to travel has become highly organised and efficient. “For each country I visit, I plan my time to see as many sites as possible most efficiently.”

Inspiring others “I have this tagline of ‘Keeping Heritage Alive.’ People talk about inspiring others, and while I don’t see myself as someone who inspires, I do hope that by visiting, photographing, and sharing these heritage sites, I can ignite some interest,” he says of his travels. Goh’s passion extends beyond just young people. “It’s not just about the young; it’s for everyone. I want to encourage people to go out there and explore. There’s so much fascinating stuff out there. It’s not just about the beautiful scenery or impressive buildings. There are countless off-the-beaten-path places that hold incredible stories. “ To truly appreciate these places, Goh emphasises the importance of understanding their context. “You must know the historical and geographical background. You need to understand the stories behind these sites. That’s what makes them come alive.” Through his extensive travels, photography, and published books, Goh aims to share these stories widely. “I hope that through my sharing, I can generate that interest. That’s all I’m hoping for – just to spark a curiosity and a desire to explore and understand the world’s heritage.”