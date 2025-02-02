Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyonce leads all nominees with 11 on the strength of her groundbreaking country album Cowboy Carter:

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun - Andre 3000

Cowboy Carter - Beyonce

Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Brat - Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song

Now and Then - The Beatles

Texas Hold ‘Em - Beyonce

Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

360 - Charli XCX

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan

Fortnight - Taylor Swift, featuring Post Malone

Song of the Year, recognising songwriting

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Shaboozey, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Die with a Smile - Dernst ‘D’Mile’ Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

Fortnight - Jack Antonoff, Post Malone & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Please Please Please - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

Texas Hold ‘Em - Brian Bates, Beyonce, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyonce)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

Bodyguard - Beyonce

Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

Apple - Charli XCX

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video

Tailor Swif - A$AP Rocky

360 - Charli XCX

Houdini - Eminem

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Fortnight - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later - J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 - Common and Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) - Eminem

We Don’t Trust You - Future and Metro Boomin

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards - The Black Crowes

Romance - Fontaines DC

Saviors - Green Day

Tangk - Idles

Dark Matter - Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds - The Rolling Stones

No Name - Jack White

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter - Beyonce

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves

Higher - Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

Best Country Solo Performance

16 Carriages - Beyonce

I Am Not Okay - Jelly Roll

The Architect - Kacey Musgraves

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

It Takes a Woman - Chris Stapleton

Best Global Music Album

Alkebulan II - Matt B featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Paisajes - Ciro Hurtado

Heis - Rema

Historias de un Flamenco - Antonio Rey

Born in the Wild - Tems

Artists with Most Nominations

Beyonce (11)

Charli XCX (8)

Post Malone (8)

Billie Eilish (7)

Kendrick Lamar (7)

Sabrina Carpenter (6)

Chappell Roan (6)

Taylor Swift (6)

