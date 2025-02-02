Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Beyonce leads all nominees with 11 on the strength of her groundbreaking country album Cowboy Carter:
Album of the Year
New Blue Sun - Andre 3000
Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
Brat - Charli XCX
Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier
Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift
Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song
Now and Then - The Beatles
Texas Hold ‘Em - Beyonce
Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
360 - Charli XCX
Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan
Fortnight - Taylor Swift, featuring Post Malone
Song of the Year, recognising songwriting
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Shaboozey, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Die with a Smile - Dernst ‘D’Mile’ Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
Fortnight - Jack Antonoff, Post Malone & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
Please Please Please - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
Texas Hold ‘Em - Brian Bates, Beyonce, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyonce)
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Pop Solo Performance
Bodyguard - Beyonce
Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
Apple - Charli XCX
Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video
Tailor Swif - A$AP Rocky
360 - Charli XCX
Houdini - Eminem
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Fortnight - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
Best Rap Album
Might Delete Later - J. Cole
The Auditorium, Vol. 1 - Common and Pete Rock
Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii
The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) - Eminem
We Don’t Trust You - Future and Metro Boomin
Best Rock Album
Happiness Bastards - The Black Crowes
Romance - Fontaines DC
Saviors - Green Day
Tangk - Idles
Dark Matter - Pearl Jam
Hackney Diamonds - The Rolling Stones
No Name - Jack White
Best Country Album
Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
Higher - Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson
Best Country Solo Performance
16 Carriages - Beyonce
I Am Not Okay - Jelly Roll
The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
It Takes a Woman - Chris Stapleton
Best Global Music Album
Alkebulan II - Matt B featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Paisajes - Ciro Hurtado
Heis - Rema
Historias de un Flamenco - Antonio Rey
Born in the Wild - Tems
Artists with Most Nominations
Beyonce (11)
Charli XCX (8)
Post Malone (8)
Billie Eilish (7)
Kendrick Lamar (7)
Sabrina Carpenter (6)
Chappell Roan (6)
Taylor Swift (6)
– AFP