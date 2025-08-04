Key to your gaming success?

LET us assume you have dumped a ton of money on a shiny new gaming desktop. How much are you willing to pay for a keyboard to complete the setup of your dreams?

That is the central question as we consider the Keychron Q1 HE QMK Wireless Custom Keyboard. Built primarily for intense, fast-paced gaming, this premium beast should also easily delete any professional workload you throw at it.

The first thing we noticed about the Q1 HE is its hefty build and weight. The keyboard has a full-metal body made from high-grade aluminium, which should unequivocally lay to rest any concerns about durability or stability. You are getting a tank.

However, with a 75% layout, it is only three-fourths of the size of your “regular” full-sized keyboard. This means less keys, which can be jarring to normies (yours truly), who grew up with the numpad. But some hardcore gamers prefer this truncated format for its minimalism and efficiency – easier to press different keys when they are closer together. As with most things, it is ultimately up to personal taste.

What should interest gamers more is the Q1 HE’s Gateron Double-Rail Magnetic Hall Effect switches. Magnetic switches do away within physical contact between internal components, resulting in lightning-fast responsiveness, accurate and smoother key presses as well as incredible durability.

Most importantly, you can customise the sensitivity of each key and/or take certain actions in a game (say, running or walking) based on how deeply you press. The Q1 HE provides an insanely impressive amount of customisability and will undoubtedly satisfy competitive gamers looking to wring out every bit of advantage in Call of Duty or League of Legends.