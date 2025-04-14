JPJ to introduce new SOP, guidelines for heavy vehicles in May

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will introduce new standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines for commercial and public service vehicles next month.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said it was to address the recent surge in the number of accidents involving those heavy vehicles, especially lorries.

He said the SOP would include stricter actions to be taken against commercial vehicle drivers who drive above the set speed limit to the point of endangering other road users.

“Currently, JPJ is scrutinising and detailing the SOP in collaboration with other stakeholders. We are focusing on vehicles over 7.5 tonnes.

“Among the matters being detailed were stricter actions to be taken against commercial vehicles that exceed speed limit, and also the banning of such vehicles from driving in the far-right lane as previously announced by Transport Minister (Anthony Loke),” he said this to reporters when met at the Terengganu JPJ Appreciation Ceremony and Aidilfitri do here last night.

In another development, Aedy Fadly said that 8,862 accident cases were recorded throughout the six-day Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) Special Operation 2025 (Op HRA 2025), which was held from March 24 to April 8.

He said the number showed a decrease compared to the 9,859 cases recorded during Op HRA 2024, which also lasted for six days from April 8 to 13 last year.

“Similarly, the number of deaths decreased from 119 people during Op HRA 2024 to 85 people during Op HRA 2025.

“This decrease is partly due to public awareness of road safety as a result of advocacy programs by JPJ and other enforcement agencies,” he added.