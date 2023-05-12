Kingdom’s Louis on health hiatus

KINGDOM’S Louis is taking a temporary break from all engagements to focus on his health recovery. GF Entertainment officially announced on Nov 20 that Louis has decided to go on hiatus due to the ongoing deterioration of his health.

Consequently, Kingdom will be temporarily continuing its activities with the remaining six members of the group. GF Entertainment shared a comprehensive statement with Kingmakers, Kingdom’s fandom, addressing Louis’s health and outlining the changes in his schedule.

Even though Louis was determined to work, the agency insisted on prioritising the artiste’s well-being above all else and decided that he needed to focus on recovering.

Louis will not be participating in the scheduled fan signing event or other activities for the time being. Any updates regarding changes in Louis’s activities will be promptly updated.

GF Entertainment expressed their commitment to ensuring Louis’s return to good health and apologised for any concern caused by this sudden announcement.