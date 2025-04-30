Maybank appoints Shafiq Abdul Jabbar as group CFO

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has appointed Shafiq Abdul Jabbar as group chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 7, 2025.

He succeeds former group CFO Khalijah Ismail.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the banking group said Shafiq would play a key role in supporting president and group chief executive officer Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli in driving value creation and strategic decision-making.

Maybank said Shafiq is expected to lead the transformation of group finance, building forward-looking capabilities through greater use of technology and data.

He will work closely with members of the group executive committee to enhance shareholder value and uphold the highest standards of governance, reporting and controls to ensure long-term sustainable growth, it said.

Khairussaleh said Shafiq’s strong financial leadership, with over 25 years’ experience across various industries, would be instrumental in supporting Maybank’s strategic growth agenda.

“The group congratulates Shafiq as he joins our management team under my leadership to drive Maybank forward as the most positively impactful financial institution,” he said.