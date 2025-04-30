‘A Wonderful experience’, says Teo after second Mount Kinabalu feat

RANAU: Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching has described conquering Mount Kinabalu for the second time as a ‘wonderful experience.’

Teo said she first reached the summit of Mount Kinabalu in 2008 when she was 27 years old.

“Yes, it was a wonderful experience to reach the summit of Mount Kinabalu for the second time. I didn’t feel as strong as I did during my first climb. I began the hike from Timpohon Gate at 8.30 am yesterday with 50 other climbers.

“I reached the camp at Laban Rata within five hours and twenty minutes. I began the climb at 2.30 am, reached Mount Kinabalu summit in three hours, before making my way back down to Timpohon Gate, arriving at 3.25 pm,“ she told reporters at Kinabalu Park, near here.

Mount Kinabalu or Aki Nabalu (ancestor’s mountain) in the Kadazandusun language stands at 4,095.2 metres and is located in the Ranau district, about 90 kilometres east of Kota Kinabalu.

Teo said she climbed the mountain to inspect the work to upgrade the postbox at the summit.

“This postbox has been around for the past 10 years...which was officiated by the then Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Jailani Johari.

“So, as the Deputy Communications Minister, I agreed to join the climb to inspect the postbox on the invitation of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and Pos Malaysia,“ she said.

Pos Malaysia launched its first mailbox on Mount Kinabalu in 2015, earning a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records as the highest-altitude postbox in the country, located at 3,289 metres above sea level.