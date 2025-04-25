KitchenAid launches Go Cordless System

KITCHEN appliances brand KitchenAid has launched the Go Cordless System — a lineup of small appliances designed for convenient cooking and living without being bound by cords.

Combining portability, performance and style, the new KitchenAid cordless system features six new cordless small appliances, all powered by the same interchangeable battery, enabling seamless transitions from preparation to clean-up.

Four are now available in Malaysia:

• The Go Cordless Hand Mixer (RM999 excluding battery), offers seven speeds and a Soft Start function that minimises splatter for cleaner preparation.

• The Go Cordless Hand Blender (RM999 excluding battery) includes a four-point stainless steel blade and variable speed trigger, enabling controlled blending directly in pots or pitchers.

• The Go Cordless Food Chopper (RM899 excluding battery) offers a five-cup capacity and one-click assembly, suited for quick tasks like chopping herbs, vegetables or nuts.

• The Go Cordless Personal Blender (RM849 excluding battery) includes a 16-ounce jar and travel lid, supporting on-the-go lifestyles with easy blending and portability.

Completing the lineup are the Go Cordless Blade Grinder, ideal for grinding fresh coffee beans or spices, and the Go Cordless Citrus Juicer, a versatile reamer juicer which utilises forward and reverse movements for better extraction of juices – from grapefruits to limes.

The KitchenAid Go Cordless System eliminates the hassle of fixed kitchen setups, clearing clutter and expanding the possibilities of where cooking can take place. Whether indoors or outdoors, it enables creativity to flow freely — redefining what it means to “make anywhere”.

Tailored for modern lifestyles, the Go Cordless System is designed for urban professionals, lifestyle seekers and food enthusiasts who prioritise flexibility in their cooking adventures. At the centre of the system is a removable 12V Max lithium-ion battery (RM499) that powers all six appliances, supported by a sleek, compact charging dock that keeps everything streamlined and ready to use.