KL not on extended ‘Guts’ tour

IN another bitter blow for Malaysian concert goers, popular singer Olivia Rodrigo has left Kuala Lumpur (KL) off the expanded Guts tour itnerary. This is another disappointment following non-inclusion of KL dates by mega stars such as Taylor Swift and Beyonce in recent times.

But all is not lost as fans can still catch Rodrigo’s live shows in venues at neighbouring countries. It is a pain but it is infinitely preferable to having no shows at all.

The newly announced leg of the tour is set to kick off on Sept 16 in Bangkok, Thailand, serving as the inaugural stop in the region. Following that, Rodrigo will bring her live show to cities including Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney, before concluding the tour on October 19 at Qudos Bank Arena, Australia.

For all four shows Down Under, Rodrigo will be joined by rising alt-pop star Benee, known for her viral TikTok hit Supalonely, which peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020.

Rodrigo is currently in the midst of her European leg, which commenced on April 30 in Dublin. This follows the Good 4 U singer’s initial run of shows in North America in February, with stops in Palm Springs, California, New York City, Toronto, and more.

“Europe leg of the Guts world tour has been wonderful so far! So much love for everyone who has been coming to jump and sing and scream! Asia and Australia dates just announced! Hope to see you there!” Rodrigo posted on Instagram following the recent announcement, accompanied by photos from her past performances.

The announcement follows just days after the artiste postponed her show in Manchester, which was planned for May 3, due to technical difficulties at the Co-Op Live arena.

“I’m so disappointed that we’re unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues. I’m so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon.”

Guts was released on Sept 8 last year on the Geffen label, earning the 21-year-old critical acclaim as well as six Grammy nominations.