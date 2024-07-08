KL Wellness City (KLWC) has hosted a send-off ceremony for its Ironman athletes, as well as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing with five new partners, witnessed by National Fitness Section Sports Development Division deputy director Mohd Hilmi Dahlan.

The event marked a major milestone in the city's journey towards promoting health, wellness and active lifestyles.

A flag handover ceremony took place at the KL Wellness City Gallery where KL Wellness City branding, sales and marketing director Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew handed over the KLWC flag to Malaysia’s fastest Ironman triathlon finisher Teh Kuok Yuen, to Copenhagen Denmark to compete in the upcoming Aug 18 race alongside with him.

The Ironman Triathlon Challenges are renowned endurance races that consist of a 3.8km swim, 180km cycling and a 42.2km run, all completed continuously within a certain cut-off time. Originating in 1978, the Ironman Triathlon tests athletes' physical and mental fortitude as they push their limits to complete this gruelling race.

The Ironman Copenhagen race will be Tiew’s attempt to complete his ninth Ironman race, while Teh will strive to achieve personal best timing in this race by overcoming his current best timing of nine hours and 28 minutes.

This momentous occasion will not only motivate KLWC’s team with well wishes but also mark the signing of an MoU with new partners. Previously, Cowa and Vivo also signed an MoU during a press conference on Jan 17, adding to KLWC’s growing list of partnerships.

The new partnerships with Thule, US Pizza, Sweat SPA and Kinohitmisu are set to enhance the wellness offerings at KL Wellness City by providing a holistic approach to health and wellness, integrating cutting-edge facilities with partnerships to create a vibrant, health-centric community.

“We support our athletes as they represent KL Wellness City on the global stage at the Ironman triathlon in Copenhagen. This event marks our continuous support for health, wellness and excellence,” said Tiew.

Reflecting on the MoU signing, he said: “The partnerships we are establishing today with Kinohitmisu, Nisa Bakri Gourmet, Sweat SPA, Thule and US Pizza will significantly enhance our offerings and promote a holistic approach to health and wellness. Additionally, these partnerships will support the business community, aligning with our current collaborations with Cowa, Vivo and Vanilla Crepe to foster a robust and dynamic business ecosystem within KLWC.”