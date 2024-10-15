October is shaping up to be a thrilling month for K-drama fans! With a lineup of exciting new releases, there is something for everyone to look forward to.

From heartwarming romances to thrilling mysteries, these upcoming dramas promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. Get ready to binge-watch your way through the best K-dramas of the month!

Spice Up Our Love

Premiere date: Oct 3, 2024

Starring: Han Ji-Hyun, Lee Sang-Yi

Spice Up Our Love is a romantic comedy-drama that premiered on Oct 3 on Tving and Amazon Prime Video. This spin-off of No Gain No Love reunites the beloved characters Nam Ja-Yeon and Kang Ha-Joon, played by Ji-Hyun and Sang-Yi, respectively. In a surprising twist, Nam finds herself mysteriously transformed into Seo Yeon-Seo, the protagonist of her own R-rated romance novel. Meanwhile, Kang becomes the CEO of GB Electric, where Seo works as a nutritionist. This unexpected role reversal sets the stage for a captivating blend of fantasy, comedy and romance.

Family by Choice

Premiere date: Oct 9, 2024

Starring: Hwang In-Yeop, Jung

Chae-Yeon, Bae Hyun-Sung

K-drama fans, prepare to be moved by the heartwarming tale of Family by Choice. This new drama, released last Wednesday on Viu, explores the enduring power of friendship and the complexities of adult life. The story centres around three childhood best friends: Kim Sa-Ha (Hwang), Park Ha-Neul (Jung) and Han Ji-Wan (Bae). Despite not being related by blood, their bond has remained unbreakable since their younger days. After pursuing their dreams separately, the trio reunites as adults. As they navigate the challenges and joys of adulthood, their friendship is put to the test. The drama delves into themes of love, loyalty and the complexities of human relationships.

Doubt

Premiere date: Oct 11, 2024

Starring: Han Suk-Kyu, Chae Won-Bin

Suk-Kyu stars as profiler Jang Tae-Soo, who is tasked with investigating the murder of a teenage girl. In a strange twist of fate, his daughter Jang Ha-Bin, played by Chae, is also involved in the case. As Tae-Soo delves deeper into the investigation, he begins to question his own understanding of the case, leading to intense psychological tension between father and daughter. The drama, showing on MBC, promises captivating twists and turns, with complex characters and psychological depth.

Uprising

Premiere date: Oct 11, 2024

Starring: Gang Dong-Won, Cha Seung-Won, Jung Sung-Il

Uprising is Netflix’s new historical war film, featuring a talented ensemble cast from South Korea. Known for producing high-quality period dramas such as Kingdom, South Korea once again delivers a compelling story set in the Joseon Dynasty. The film follows the journey of two childhood friends, now on opposite sides of a war. The master and servant, once inseparable, find themselves pitted against each other in a battle for survival.

A Virtuous Business

Premiere date: Oct 12, 2024

Starring: Kim So-Yeon

Set in the early 1990s, A Virtuous Business, showing on JTBC, follows the lives of four extraordinary women in the rural village of Geumje. Han Jung-Sook (So-Yeon), a struggling housewife, joins forces with three other women, a single mother, divorcee and a young woman seeking independence, to embark on a daring entrepreneurial journey. Despite facing skepticism and judgement from their community, the women persevere in their endeavour to start a door-to-door sales business for adult products. Their courage and determination pave the way for a groundbreaking venture that challenges societal norms.

Jeong-Nyeon: The Star is Born

Premiere date: Oct 12, 2024

Starring: Kim Tae-Ri

Jeong-Nyeon: The Star is Born is a captivating historical drama set in the 1950s. Streaming on Disney+, the drama follows the inspiring story of Yoon Jeong-Nyeon, played by the talented Tae-Ri. Hailing from Mokpo, Yoon dreams of escaping poverty and pursuing her passion for acting. Determined to achieve her dream, she sneaks her way into the Maeran Women’s theatre company. This daring move sets the stage for a journey filled with challenges, friendships and rivalries within the competitive world of theatre.

Hellbound 2

Premiere date: Oct 25, 2024

Starring: Kim Hyun-Joo, Kim Sung-Cheol, Kim Shin-Rok, Hong Eui-Joon, Yang Ik-Jun

Netflix’s hit series Hellbound is making a comeback with its highly anticipated second season. The show’s first season took the world by storm, recording an impressive 110 million viewing hours within just 10 days of its release. The second season picks up where the first season left off, immersing viewers in a world plagued by announcements of hell. The chaos intensifies as a resurrected figure returns to the scene, adding a new layer of suspense and intrigue. One of the major changes in the second season is the casting of Sung-Cheol as Chairman Jeong Jin-Soo. He takes over the role previously played by Yoo Ah-In who was unable to continue due to personal reasons. – Hallyubeat