Language unlocked

MASTERING a new language is more accessible than ever, thanks to tech apps that place an entire language toolkit in your pocket. These apps offer effective and often gamified experiences to suit every learning style whether you are learning for travel, work, love or just self-improvement. Best of all, they are available on both iOS and Android. Here are eight standout apps to kickstart your multilingual journey:
Duolingo
Duolingo is a go-to app for beginners thanks to its colourful, gamified interface and bite-sized lessons. With over 40 languages to choose from including lesser-known ones such as Welsh or Hawaiian, users earn XP points and streaks by completing short exercises in reading, writing, speaking and listening. Its cartoon owl mascot Duo has become an internet icon in its own right. The app is free, though the premium version (Duolingo Plus) offers ad-free learning and offline access.
Babbel
Unlike apps that take a one-size-fits-all approach, Babbel focuses on real-life conversational skills. It is structured like a language course, designed by linguistic experts with cultural context in mind. While the app offers a free trial, users must subscribe for full access to its detailed grammar tips, interactive dialogues and speech recognition tools. Babbel supports 14 languages and is ideal for users seeking a deeper, more academic approach to fluency.
Memrise
Memrise blends language learning with native-speaker videos to give users a more realistic understanding of how a language is used in daily life. The app emphasises vocabulary and listening skills using spaced repetition and mnemonic techniques. Its clean interface and quirky humour make lessons engaging. A free version is available, but Memrise Pro unlocks additional features such as grammar bots, listening skills and advanced pronunciation tools.
Busuu
What sets Busuu apart is its built-in social feature, where users can interact with native speakers and receive feedback on their writing and speaking exercises. The app covers 12 major languages and structures content by Common European Framework of Reference for Languages levels. A standout for learners who want a personalised path and human interaction. The basic version is free, but the premium upgrade adds grammar reviews, certificates and offline mode.
HelloTalk
HelloTalk flips the typical learning model by connecting users with native speakers around the world for real-time conversations. It works like a social media app – text, voice or even doodle your way through a conversation and both users correct each other’s messages. It supports over 150 languages and even includes built-in translation and pronunciation features. The core app is free and in-app purchases
offer added functionality and
learning tools.
Tandem
Tandem is a conversation-based app that pairs users with native speakers for a true language exchange experience. Users can find partners based on interest and availability. You help someone learn your language while they teach you theirs. The app also has certified tutors for formal lessons. The free version gives access to the core features, while a Pro subscription includes unlimited translations, priority search and profile verification.
Drops
Drops focuses on visual learning, making it a great tool for those who prefer image-based memorisation. Its vocabulary-based lessons use fast-paced swiping, matching and tapping games to keep learners engaged. It is good for building a foundation of common words and phrases across more than 40 languages. The free version limits users to five minutes per day, while the premium version unlocks unlimited learning time and additional topics.
LingQ
LingQ is ideal for intermediate to advanced learners who prefer immersion-style learning. It turns real-world content such as news, podcasts, books and videos into interactive lessons. Users can read and listen simultaneously, and the app helps build vocabulary through repeated exposure. LingQ supports over 40 languages and is particularly good for learners who thrive with authentic material. The free plan has limitations on saved words and content access, but the premium version removes these caps.
These tools make learning a new language fun and practical. Many start with free features, allowing users to test the waters before committing financially. So go ahead, download, tap and start speaking your way to a whole new world and potentially countless new friends.