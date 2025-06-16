Language unlocked

Apps that make learning easy for travel, work, love

MASTERING a new language is more accessible than ever, thanks to tech apps that place an entire language toolkit in your pocket. These apps offer effective and often gamified experiences to suit every learning style whether you are learning for travel, work, love or just self-improvement. Best of all, they are available on both iOS and Android. Here are eight standout apps to kickstart your multilingual journey: Duolingo Duolingo is a go-to app for beginners thanks to its colourful, gamified interface and bite-sized lessons. With over 40 languages to choose from including lesser-known ones such as Welsh or Hawaiian, users earn XP points and streaks by completing short exercises in reading, writing, speaking and listening. Its cartoon owl mascot Duo has become an internet icon in its own right. The app is free, though the premium version (Duolingo Plus) offers ad-free learning and offline access.

Babbel Unlike apps that take a one-size-fits-all approach, Babbel focuses on real-life conversational skills. It is structured like a language course, designed by linguistic experts with cultural context in mind. While the app offers a free trial, users must subscribe for full access to its detailed grammar tips, interactive dialogues and speech recognition tools. Babbel supports 14 languages and is ideal for users seeking a deeper, more academic approach to fluency. Memrise Memrise blends language learning with native-speaker videos to give users a more realistic understanding of how a language is used in daily life. The app emphasises vocabulary and listening skills using spaced repetition and mnemonic techniques. Its clean interface and quirky humour make lessons engaging. A free version is available, but Memrise Pro unlocks additional features such as grammar bots, listening skills and advanced pronunciation tools.

Busuu What sets Busuu apart is its built-in social feature, where users can interact with native speakers and receive feedback on their writing and speaking exercises. The app covers 12 major languages and structures content by Common European Framework of Reference for Languages levels. A standout for learners who want a personalised path and human interaction. The basic version is free, but the premium upgrade adds grammar reviews, certificates and offline mode. HelloTalk HelloTalk flips the typical learning model by connecting users with native speakers around the world for real-time conversations. It works like a social media app – text, voice or even doodle your way through a conversation and both users correct each other’s messages. It supports over 150 languages and even includes built-in translation and pronunciation features. The core app is free and in-app purchases

offer added functionality and

learning tools. Tandem Tandem is a conversation-based app that pairs users with native speakers for a true language exchange experience. Users can find partners based on interest and availability. You help someone learn your language while they teach you theirs. The app also has certified tutors for formal lessons. The free version gives access to the core features, while a Pro subscription includes unlimited translations, priority search and profile verification.