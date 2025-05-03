Latest openings

FROM high-performance activewear and sports accessories to an urban neighbourhood grocer, check out the latest retail outlets opened in the Klang Valley.
U Mobile flagship outlet, Sunway Pyramid
U Mobile’s newest flagship outlet features immersive retail experiences that leverage next-gen technologies, such as 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) into the shopping journey. It also utilises smart retail functions such as Digital Price Tags and AI-powered CCTVs with smart security functions.
The outlet houses Malaysia’s first in-store immersive dome, a high-tech initiative that uses high quality video, audio systems, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality and mixed reality to create a shared, immersive experience for visitors to enjoy for free. This latest flagship outlet is the telco’s second in Malaysia, the first being at U Mobile’s headquarters at Berjaya Times Square. Other highlights of the outlet include:
• HoloBox
A self-contained unit employing holographic projection technology to provide a twist to the typical in-store Queue Management System, as customers are able to interact with the holographic avatar of U Mobile’s brand ambassador Stacy Anam for service. The HoloBox also serves as a photo booth, allowing visitors to capture a photo. An AI-generated image of them is then projected in real-time onto the Immersive Dome, creating a unique and interactive experience
• U Home Zone
As part of U Mobile’s growing focus on families, the zone showcases a smart home concept and highlights the key benefits of its family-centric plans, such as U Family 128 and U Home 5G bundles.
• U Business Corner
As part of U Mobile’s commitment to enterprise digitalisation, this zone will showcase interesting business solutions that leverage 5G and other technologies.
• Lifestyle Zone
Featuring VR Gaming for all-ages enjoyment as well as a showcase of U Mobile’s exclusive premiums and collaborations.
U Mobile believes it has made the right choice with making Sunway Pyramid the location of its second flagship outlet, as the mall attracts many families — a target segment that the company is rapidly growing. The latest retail initiative is also part of the company’s overall strategy to expand its reach to provide a more elevated customer experience.
Anta Superstore, 1 Utama
This flagship outlet, located at 1 Utama, spans 6,303 sq ft. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, athletes and lifestyle-fashion lovers alike, the Anta Superstore offers a diverse range of collections — from high-performance activewear and sports accessories to trendy lifestyle apparel and exclusive collaborations such as the Anta × Kyrie Irving line. It is where functionality meets cutting-edge design, bringing Anta’s signature blend of style, innovation and performance to Malaysian shoppers.
“The launch of Malaysia’s first Anta Superstore is not just about opening a store — it is about igniting a movement. We want to inspire the next generation of young Malaysians and families to embrace an active lifestyle,” said Anta Malaysia general manager Pang Sook Fong.
Qra The Campus, Ampang
Modern neighbourhood grocer Qra has opened its fourth outlet at The Campus in Ampang. Paying homage to the site’s storied past, Qra has reimagined the former basketball court into a modern lifestyle grocer, while preserving its roof structure as a nod to its origins. Shoppers will discover elements inspired by its school history, adding a playful, nostalgic charm to the shopping experience.
Spanning 16,000 sq ft, Qra The Campus stands as its largest outlet since it first opened in 2021. Through curated goods, exclusive events and personalised services, this flagship outlet fosters connections, enhancing the everyday lives of Ampang community.
Qra The Campus has a selection of fresh meats and seafood. Adding a personalised touch, shoppers can enjoy a made-to-order butchery service, where meats are cut to their preferred size and weight. Beyond fresh produce, Qra offers an array of homemade delights, including marinated meats, nut butters and freshly prepared juices. The Lifestyle Section offers a range of local and artisanal products, including its first collaboration with Malaysian stationery brand Cziplee.
This is its first outlet to implement electronic shelf labels storewide. Prices and product information are updated in real-time, ensuring accuracy and eliminating discrepancies, offering a seamless shopping experience for customers.
Qra uniquely blends a full-service grocery experience with a cozy dine-in space. Beyond the checkout area, the Kitchen & Bar features a selection of beverages, pastries and hot meals, all enjoyed against the backdrop of greenery and The Campus’ landscaped surroundings.
Gnoce Jewelry, The Exchange TRX
Gnoce Jewelry has arrived in Malaysia with the opening of its first physical outlet worldwide at The Exchange TRX. Previously available only online, this outlet invites jewellery lovers to experience Gnoce’s signature touch of creativity, elegance and personal storytelling.
“This marks a major step forward for us, transitioning from an online brand to a retail experience that allows our customers to interact with our collections in a whole new way,” said Gnoce Jewelry founder Jack Lin.
Founded in 2015, Gnoce has over 2,000 designs that allow customers to express their personalities. From photo charms and engravable pendants to name necklaces, every piece is designed to capture cherished memories and emotions, making the jewellery truly personal.
Each piece of Gnoce jewellery is crafted with pure silver plated in 18K gold. It features ethically sourced opals, sparkling crystals and premium cubic zirconia stones that shimmer with every movement.
Gnoce also offers a collection of rings, necklaces and earrings for those who love to match different styles and occasions. For men, sleek black leather bracelets and bold rings bring a stylish yet sentimental touch.
Constantly innovating, Gnoce unveils 100 fresh styles every month. Designed and produced internally, the brand creates over 2.5 million pieces annually, ensuring customers always have access to new, one-of-a-kind designs that reflect their unique personalities.