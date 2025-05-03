Latest openings

FROM high-performance activewear and sports accessories to an urban neighbourhood grocer, check out the latest retail outlets opened in the Klang Valley.

U Mobile flagship outlet, Sunway Pyramid

U Mobile’s newest flagship outlet features immersive retail experiences that leverage next-gen technologies, such as 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) into the shopping journey. It also utilises smart retail functions such as Digital Price Tags and AI-powered CCTVs with smart security functions.

The outlet houses Malaysia’s first in-store immersive dome, a high-tech initiative that uses high quality video, audio systems, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality and mixed reality to create a shared, immersive experience for visitors to enjoy for free. This latest flagship outlet is the telco’s second in Malaysia, the first being at U Mobile’s headquarters at Berjaya Times Square. Other highlights of the outlet include:

• HoloBox

A self-contained unit employing holographic projection technology to provide a twist to the typical in-store Queue Management System, as customers are able to interact with the holographic avatar of U Mobile’s brand ambassador Stacy Anam for service. The HoloBox also serves as a photo booth, allowing visitors to capture a photo. An AI-generated image of them is then projected in real-time onto the Immersive Dome, creating a unique and interactive experience

• U Home Zone

As part of U Mobile’s growing focus on families, the zone showcases a smart home concept and highlights the key benefits of its family-centric plans, such as U Family 128 and U Home 5G bundles.

• U Business Corner

As part of U Mobile’s commitment to enterprise digitalisation, this zone will showcase interesting business solutions that leverage 5G and other technologies.

• Lifestyle Zone

Featuring VR Gaming for all-ages enjoyment as well as a showcase of U Mobile’s exclusive premiums and collaborations.

U Mobile believes it has made the right choice with making Sunway Pyramid the location of its second flagship outlet, as the mall attracts many families — a target segment that the company is rapidly growing. The latest retail initiative is also part of the company’s overall strategy to expand its reach to provide a more elevated customer experience.