Latest wristwatch releases

From classic to contemporary, discover current standout timepieces of the year

IN a world where time is not just counted but cherished, the debut of fresh wristwatches from top-notch brands is a moment eagerly anticipated by enthusiasts and collectors alike. In 2024, there has been no lack of impressive releases to captivate enthusiasts worldwide. From timeless favourites to the up-and-coming stars, the world of watches is full of excitement. So, let us jump right in and explore some of the standout pieces that have graced the market thus far.

Bonia BNB10812 Cristallo Collection First on the list is the Bonia BNB10812 Cristallo Collection, a delightful blend of opulence and charm crafted to enhance day-to-night ensembles with sophistication and a fun appeal. Driven by the precision of Japanese quartz movement, the Bonia BNB10812 showcases six distinct colour options, ensuring a perfect complement for every individual taste and style. Each timepiece radiates confidence and refinement, featuring a 32mm round-shaped case embellished with luxurious crystal stones. Timed for the Raya season, the newest collection is stocked at Bonia Timepieces boutiques, Solar Time boutiques and selected fine watch retailers nationwide.

Casio TRN-50 This year, Casio celebrates 50 years of pioneering watchmaking since its debut in 1974 with the Casiotron, the world’s first digital watch featuring an automatic calendar. To honour this milestone, Casio has introduced the TRN-50, a modern tribute to the beloved Casiotron. Retaining the timeless design of the original Casiotron QW02, the TRN-50 is a fully automatic wristwatch infused with Casio’s latest technological advancements refined over the last five decades. It includes modern conveniences such as radio-controlled time adjustment, solar charging capability and Mobile Link functions for seamless smartphone integration, catering to contemporary lifestyles. Limited to just 4,000 pieces worldwide, each TRN-50 is part of a numbered series, offering exclusivity to its owners.

Bell & Ross BR 05 Collection Ceramic has become a watchmaking staple due to its scratch resistance and lightweight properties. Bell & Ross takes a bold step into new territory by incorporating this technological marvel into its urban line, which is highlighted by its signature colour – black. Behold the BR 05 Black Ceramic, BR 05 Skeleton Black Ceramic and BR 05 Skeleton Black Lum Ceramic – timepieces that redefine sophistication. These watches feature sapphire crystal backs, offering a captivating view of the intricate automatic mechanical movements within. With a 41mm diameter and an impressive power reserve of 54 hours, these watches combine functionality with style, embodying the essence of modern horology. Among the trio, the matte sandblasted BR 05 Skeleton Black Lum Ceramic stands out with its black smoked sapphire crystal dial, serving as a backdrop for the rhodium-plated skeletonised hands adorned with luminous green material. This particular model is rare, produced in a limited series of just 500 pieces and exclusively available with the integrated matte black ceramic bracelet.

G-Shock GMA-P2100W Casio’s GMA-P2100W timepiece is an exciting new addition to the G-Shockcompact GMA-P2100 lineup. Inspired by the mimosa flower, recognised as a symbol of women’s empowerment and grace, this model exudes vibrancy with its charming yellow hue. Retaining the iconic octagonal design of the 2100 series, the GMA-P2100W blends toughness with style, offering a smaller size and shorter band length for enhanced comfort on slender wrists. Packaged in a special box adorned with mimosa yellow, this timepiece is now available on the Casio E-Commerce website and at local G-Shock stores.

Oppo Watch X In addition to traditional classic wristwatches, the popularity of smartwatches has soared in recent times, offering a wide variety of features and functionalities. Among the latest entries into this market is the Oppo Watch X, representing the pinnacle of Oppo’s smartwatch lineup. The Oppo Watch X is equipped with dual-frequency GPS and exclusive fitness monitoring features, setting a new benchmark in the industry. Powered by a dual-engine architecture and utilising Wear OS by Google, the Watch X delivers outstanding performance, with up to 100 hours of battery life and an impressive 12 days in Power Saver Mode. In addition, its smart connectivity with Wear OS 4 provides access to the Google Play app ecosystem for convenience and functionality. Available in two sophisticated colours, Mars Brown and Platinum Black, the Oppo Watch X offers both aesthetics as well as functionality to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers.