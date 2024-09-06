$!Leica Lux app for iPhone

THE Leica Lux app, a professional camera app that brings the iconic Leica look to the iPhone, is now available for photography enthusiasts.

Leica Lux enables iPhone users to create the Leica looks for the first time with an iPhone. The app addresses both experienced and entry-level photographers for everything, from spontaneous snapshots to artistic photos. With Leica Lux, users can experiment with well-known Leica lenses without having to physically take a camera in their hands.

In Aperture-Mode, iPhone photographers can take pictures with the characteristic signatures of a range of classic Leica lenses, among them, the Summilux-M 28 mm f/1.4 ASPH and the Noctilux-M 50 mm f/1.2 ASPH.

Thanks to Leica’s proprietary image processing engine, which is based on machine learning and computer-aided photography, these lens simulations reproduce the unmistakeable look for which these lenses are famed, including the characteristic bokeh effect. This means that an iPhone can also emulate photos with the unique aesthetic of the Leica M lenses.

Leica Lux uses Leica colour science to offer a selection of colour gradations and film presets that emulate those of Leica cameras. These include options such as Leica Classic, Leica Contemporary and Leica Black-and White. When using the Leica Standard Look, the proprietary image processing in Leica Lux already displays colours and contrast differently and more naturally than the native iPhone camera app.

With Leica Lux, the iPhone camera becomes the key to a world of powerful artistic expression, rich textures and impressive nuances. Each Leica look has been developed to lend the captured image depth and character.

Leica Lux features a powerful and intuitively usable automatic mode and also offers photographers creative freedom through manual control of important parameters such as exposure compensation or shutter speeds. This means that every aspect of a photo can be composed to reflect the photographer’s personal preferences.

Whether used by an experienced professional or an enthusiastic amateur, Leica Lux is a tool that enables all photographers to capture professional images and simultaneously maximise their creative freedom. The app is regularly updated with new Leica lens profiles, Leica looks and functions.

Leica Lux will be offered as a so-called “Freemium” model – the free version of Leica Lux includes access to the Automatic Photo mode and the Aperture Mode, including emulation of the Leica Summilux-M 28 mm f/1.4 ASPH and five Leica Looks.

Leica Lux Pro (from RM29.90 a month) additionally enables access to manual control of the exposure, focus and white balance and the complete – and constantly growing – current range of 11 Leica Looks and five Leica lenses. The range of functions, including access to exclusive Leica content and events and a series of other functions, is being continually expanded.