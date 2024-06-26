Lessons in co-existence

A complex movie with a simple message

IN Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, director Wes Ball takes audiences on a visually stunning journey set 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes. At first glance, the film may seem like just another action-packed blockbuster, but beneath the surface lies a nuanced narrative about perspective, survival and coexistence. The film cleverly balances thrilling sequences with moments of profound introspection, making it a thought-provoking addition to the series.

Plot thickens The story follows Noa, a young chimpanzee from a falconry-like clan, as he goes on a journey that will change the fate of apes and humans alike. Noa’s quest begins with a seemingly simple task, collecting eagle eggs for his coming-of-age ceremony. However, this quickly escalates into a life-or-death mission after a human scavenger disrupts his plans, leading to a chain of events that sees Noa’s village attacked and his clan abducted by the ruthless raider Sylva. What sets this film apart is its rich character development and the interplay between different factions. Noa’s journey introduces viewers to a variety of characters, each with their motivations and backstories. There is Raka, the wise orangutan who embodies the teachings of the legendary Caesar and Mae, a human with a mysterious agenda that intertwines with Noa’s destiny. As they navigate this post-apocalyptic land, the audience is invited to see the world from multiple perspectives, challenging preconceived notions about right and wrong.

No wrong sides One of the film’s central themes is that there are no wrong sides, just different goals. Proximus Caesar, the self-proclaimed king of the apes, is not merely a villain but a complex character driven by his desire to reclaim human technology and secure his clan’s future. His ruthless methods are contrasted with Noa’s more idealistic approach, highlighting the tension between power and compassion. Mae, on the other hand, represents the human perspective. Her mission to recover a satellite deciphering key that can restore humanity’s communication capabilities reveals her deeper motives and the lengths she will go to achieve her goals. Her interactions with Noa and the apes demonstrate that understanding and empathy are essential in bridging the gap between species. The film does not shy away from showing the darker sides of both humans and apes. Proximus’ brutal reign and Mae’s deception both serve as reminders that everyone is fighting for survival in a world where resources are scarce and trust is hard to come by. Yet, through these conflicts, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes emphasises that coexistence is possible if both sides are willing to see things from another perspective.

Visual feast with heart Cinematographically, the film is a marvel. The landscapes are breathtaking and the action sequences are meticulously choreographed, providing a feast for the eyes. The special effects team deserves applause for creating believable and emotive ape characters that audiences can connect with on a personal level. Owen Teague delivers a standout performance as Noa, capturing the young chimpanzee’s evolution from a naive youth to a determined leader. Kevin Durand’s portrayal of Proximus Caesar brings a menacing yet deeply humanising touch to the character. Freya Allan’s Mae is both vulnerable and fierce, embodying the complexities of human nature. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a reflection of humanity, power and the possibility of peace. Its message is simple yet profound, true understanding comes from seeing the world through the eyes of others. As the apes and humans struggle to coexist, the film reminds audiences that every conflict has multiple sides and sometimes, everyone needs to see it from another perspective. Ball’s film is a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and its ability to bridge divides. For fans of the series and newcomers alike, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a must-watch. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is screening in cinemas.