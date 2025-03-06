Lilo & Stitch lacking in soul

Disney’s live-action remake fails to meet expectations, may be suitable only for younger viewers

IN the long line of Disney’s live-action remakes, Lilo & Stitch joins the class of well-cast, well-budgeted reimaginings that feel... fine. Not offensively bad. Not memorably good. Just somewhere orbiting Planet Okay. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), the film checks the boxes: beautiful Hawaiian backdrops, a fluffy blue alien and a story about family that still says “ohana.” But somewhere between the sun-soaked visuals and the CGI shenanigans, the remake forgets to pack one crucial thing for its theatrical vacation: its soul.

Stitch is the star (as he should be) Everyone knows that everyone came for Stitch. And for that, the movie delivers. The beloved chaos gremlin is as destructive and adorable as ever, thanks to the returning voice of Chris Sanders, who breathes familiar life into the blue misfit. Kids in the audience are eating it up, laughing, gasping and cheering during every scene where Stitch does something wild or weird. And to be fair, he is incredibly well-rendered. The animation team clearly spent time making sure his ears, fur and general menace translate well into live action. But Stitch alone cannot hold up the film’s emotional core and that is where the cracks begin to show.

Cast that deserves better material There is nothing technically wrong with the acting here. Newcomer Maia Kealoha brings a spark of charm as the plucky Lilo and Sydney Elizebeth Agudong handles big sister Nani’s stress with surprising maturity. Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen bring the expected oddball flair to their alien roles and the supporting cast, including Hannah Waddingham and Courtney B. Vance, fits the puzzle neatly. The issue is not performance, it is purpose. The script feels like a paint-by-numbers retelling that is too cautious to be fresh and too reverent to be impactful. The result is a movie where actors are doing their best, but the emotion gets lost somewhere between the picture-perfect beaches and the galactic exposition dumps.

Aesthetically polished, emotionally thin Visually, Lilo & Stitch is a tropical treat. Kaua’i is captured in warm, golden light and the island’s natural beauty radiates off the screen. There is a clear effort to respect Hawaiian culture through casting, music and local flavour and while the dialogue occasionally leans into awkward exposition, it is all cleanly directed and competently paced. But polished visuals can not replace authentic feeling. Where the original animated film tugged at heartstrings with its small-scale sincerity, the live-action version often feels like a glossy souvenir nice to look at, but not something that sticks with you. The emotional highs are muted, the character arcs feel rushed and the raw vulnerability that made the original a tearjerker has been replaced with safer, broader beats meant to appeal to a general audience.

Film for the kids One thing is certain: children are having a blast. From Stitch’s antics to the colourful action sequences, this remake plays like a crowd-pleasing matinee for the under-10 crowd. It is loud, fast and funny enough to hold short attention spans and Stitch remains a merchandiser’s dream. For adults or fans of the 2002 original, though, the experience varies. Some may find comfort in the nostalgia, while others will notice that the film, despite its efforts, never quite reaches the emotional depth or quirky sincerity that made the original a cult favourite. It is the cinematic equivalent of a re-recorded pop song, technically competent, but missing the soul of the original performance.