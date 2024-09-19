MALAYSIA’S kings of comedy Zizan Razak and Johan, or better known as Jozan, have teamed up once again to entertain audiences with their new comedy film Baik Punya Ah Long. This time, they are taking on roles as Ah Long characters, in which they run a money-lending business with an unusual business concept.

Directed by Datuk Afdlin Shauki, the film focuses on the comic duo’s characters’ deep bond of brotherhood as their business clashes with a competitor.

They will be supported by an eclectic cast that also stars Shauki, Liyana Jasmay, Adlin Aman Ramlie, Mia Sara Shauki, Adibah Noor and Chew Kinwah, along with special appearances by Douglas Lim, Sangeeta Krishnasamy, Carmen Soo, Aziz M. Osman, Shashic Iewan, Anas Ridzuan, Ileana Matin Shauki, Riezman Khuzaimi, Nizam Jentik-Jentik, Sid Mahmud, Sanjna Suri, Sazali Abd Samad.

“The strength of Baik Punya Ah Long lies in its comedic elements, which are further amplified by the performances of Jozan. We believe the duo’s on-screen appearances are always eagerly anticipated by fans and local film enthusiasts,” said Astro Shaw head and film executive producer Raja Jastina Raja Arshad.

With the tagline “Semua Boleh Settle” (Everything Can Be Settled), the film also features 18 songs performed by the cast themselves.

Baik Punya Ah Long is playing in cinemas nationwide.