MALAYSIAN actress Lee Sinje is among the stars at this year’s 23rd Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF23), receiving a spot for her latest film Dead Tide.

Dead Tide, produced by Lee and directed by Malaysian director Kethsvin Chee, is among the 25 in-development projects shortlisted for this year’s event.

The film, also produced by Malaysian director Jin Ong, revolves around a recently discharged murder convict.

The character, who came from a local fishing village, returns there to atone for his past. To his surprise, he ends up entwined with a mentally ill woman locked up in a room.

Another Malaysian to snag up a spot is local writer Li Zishu. The 54-year-old’s novel The Age of Goodbyes was among the two feature novel screenplays that will be adapted into movies.