Local influencers you need to follow

FOOD influencers play a significant role in shaping tastes, trends and preferences. With their engaging content and insightful recommendations, these influencers have become trusted sources for food enthusiasts seeking the hottest spots and the latest culinary experiences.

Here are four talented local food influencers whose captivating content and passionate advocacy for Malaysian cuisine have earned them a dedicated following.

Tiong Sue Lynn (@bangsarbabe)

Tiong Sue Lynn, more popularly known as Bangsar Babe, is one of the most prominent food bloggers and social media influencers operating in the country.

Her blog and Instagram account feature a diverse range of food reviews, spanning from local street food gems to upscale dining establishments.

With her honest and candid writing style, Bangsar Babe provides her followers with authentic insights into Malaysia’s vibrant food culture. Her passion for food and dedication to uncovering hidden culinary gems have earned her a loyal following.