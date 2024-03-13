Local influencers you need to follow

FOOD influencers play a significant role in shaping tastes, trends and preferences. With their engaging content and insightful recommendations, these influencers have become trusted sources for food enthusiasts seeking the hottest spots and the latest culinary experiences.
Here are four talented local food influencers whose captivating content and passionate advocacy for Malaysian cuisine have earned them a dedicated following.
Tiong Sue Lynn (@bangsarbabe)
Tiong Sue Lynn, more popularly known as Bangsar Babe, is one of the most prominent food bloggers and social media influencers operating in the country.
Her blog and Instagram account feature a diverse range of food reviews, spanning from local street food gems to upscale dining establishments.
With her honest and candid writing style, Bangsar Babe provides her followers with authentic insights into Malaysia’s vibrant food culture. Her passion for food and dedication to uncovering hidden culinary gems have earned her a loyal following.
Khairul Amin (@khairulaming)
Khairul Amin, better known as @khairulaming on Instagram, has emerged as a prominent figure in Malaysia’s food influencer community.
With a discerning palate and a penchant for exploring culinary delights, Khairul’s Instagram feed offers a tantalising glimpse into the vibrant world of Malaysian cuisine.
Through his engaging reviews and mouth-watering food photography, he guides his followers and highlights must-try dishes across the country.
Khairul’s enthusiasm for food and his commitment to sharing his culinary adventures have earned him a dedicated following, making him a trusted source of inspiration for food lovers in Malaysia and beyond.
Samantha Lee (@leesamantha)
Samantha Lee is a renowned Malaysian food artist whose Instagram feed is a delightful blend of food and art. Her intricate food arrangements and creative plating techniques have garnered her a massive following.
Lee’s content often features adorable bento box creations inspired by Malaysian cuisine, showcasing her love for local flavours in visually captivating ways.
Follow her for daily doses of culinary inspiration and to witness the magic she weaves with her food artistry.
Fhazila Nasir (@jielanasir)
Known as @jielanasir on Instagram, Fhazila Nasir has swiftly become a notable figure in Malaysia’s food influencer sphere. With a keen eye for authentic flavours and a talent for visual storytelling, Fhazila’s Instagram feed is a captivating exploration of Malaysia’s diverse culinary landscape.
Through engaging reviews and stunning food photography, she not only showcases delicious dishes but also promotes local businesses, fosters community engagement and offers valuable recommendations to her loyal followers.
Her genuine passion for food and commitment to celebrating Malaysia’s rich heritage make her a must-follow for anyone seeking culinary inspiration in the country.
The next time you are looking for a mouthwatering meal or an unforgettable dining experience, be sure to check out these influencers for some interesting recommendations.
Note: User names / handles are for Instagram.