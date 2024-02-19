THE recently announced Lost Hellden is being developed by veterans in the field of Japanese role-playing games and it will see vibrant contributions by veteran Final Fantasy developers.

The game’s music and audio direction will come from Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Tactics Ogre), while Takeshi Oga (Final Fantasy XIV, Gravity Rush) will handle illustrations.

Set in the world of Era, each person born is bound to one of the seven deadly sins (presumably the Judeo-Christian version).

For as long as each Eran remains alive, they have to fight off the urges from their specific sin. If they succeed, they gain a place in the Sacred Land of Hellden and if they fail, a fate worse than death awaits.