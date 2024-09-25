AFTER welcoming Emily Armstrong as its latest member, Linkin Park has dropped a new single entitled Heavy is the Crown.

The song serves as the 2024 League of Legends World Championship anthem, marking the band’s first collaboration with Riot Games. The track kicks into a high gear as an anthem equally appropriate for the high-octane, multi-dimensional competition of League of Legends and music festival grounds worldwide.



Heavy Is The Crown also paves the way for Linkin Park’s first album since 2017, From Zero, on Nov 15.

The band has been going through a sort of revival with its new music The Emptiness Machine in seven years, which still echoes the same angst and raw passion that the group is loved for. Showcasing the group’s legacy as an alternative rock band despite not releasing music for seven years, The Emptiness Machine vaulted into the Top 5 of the Spotify Global Chart and infiltrated the Billboard Hot 100 at #21.

The single has tallied first-week numbers for a modern rock song at digital streaming platforms, generating 85 million Spotify streams and 26 million YouTube views on the music video.

Proving fans were hungry for new music from Linkin Park, the group has exceeded over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and becoming “the top-streamed rock band on the platform” and one of the “40 top-streamed artistes globally on the platform”.

The New York Times hailed The Emptiness Machine as a bombastic new track and said: “the band is now ready to carry on as closely as possible the way it was before.”

Billboard attested: “From Zero pulsates with renewed energy, a dynamic extension of Linkin Park’s multifaceted aesthetic. Across the board, it carry a sense of pace and urgency – as if the band members refused to let up or phone in one moment of its grand return.”

With From Zero, the band is looking to harness the purest energy of its past, present and future. The new era has begun for Linkin Park and fans are ready to witness the versatile group in all its glory again.



Linkin Park’s From Zero is available for pre-save on all streaming platform. Check out its latest single Heavy Is The Crown on streaming platforms and the music video on Youtube.