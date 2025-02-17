AFTER years of refining his ideas, Malaysian singer Luqman Podolski finally released his debut EP Kau Apa Sebenarnya? last month.

Describing it as a milestone in his musical journey, the 27-year-old singer explored new elements to satisfy fans eagerly awaiting his latest work.

“I have been collecting a lot of song materials since my early days. Some have already been released, while others were kept until the right time to share with listeners (arrives). After working tirelessly on these songs and discussing with Warner Music Malaysia, we finally selected the tracks that made it into Kau Apa Sebenarnya?” he said.

With the EP launched, the track Tiba-tiba is set to be released as a single. Other songs in the EP include Tak Sedar Diri, Salahkah Aku?, Rahsia and M***.

One notable track is Aku Dah Tak Percaya, marking Podolski’s first collaboration with Zynakal.

Podolski revealed recording Aku Dah Tak Percaya was an interesting experience because he had previously sent the demo to several other singers, but none responded.

“I had given them the demo, but I did not receive any response.

“Maybe they felt the song was not suitable for them or they were late in making a decision.

“I am grateful to Zynakal for agreeing to collaborate, as we both felt this song was a right fit for us,” said Podolski, who is signed under Warner Music Malaysia.

He also fulfilled the hopes of many fans as he completed the song M*** in this EP. In production since 2016, it was originally just a song meant for social media.

One-minute in length at the time, many fans liked it and expected a full version of the song to be produced.

“To fulfil my listeners’ dream, I finally completed M***.

“I hope they enjoy the full version and support this entire EP,” he said at the listening party for EP Kau Apa Sebenarnya? recently.

At the exclusive event, over 100 lucky fans watched him perform several tracks from the EP.