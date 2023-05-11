M’sian woman shares heartwarming gesture by kind-hearted coffee shop employee

WE all go through a tough day, now and then. But its the most unexpected of surprises that help turn that frown into a smile.



Recently, a Malaysian woman, Rachel shared her heartwarming experience on the social platform Xiao Hong Shu.

She was at a local coffee shop purchasing coffee when she received a rather hurtful message from a client. Naturally, this left disheartened and on the verge of tears.

Rachel admitted, “When I saw the message, my spirits were so dampened, and I couldn’t help but tear up.”

Despite her emotional turmoil, she tried to maintain her composure in public, as she didn’t want to cry in front of others.

She reflected on her months of hard work that went into the project and could not help bhut feel disheartened by the client’s lack of basic respect for her.

However, in a touching turn of events, along with her coffee was a note.

The note read, “Love yourself. I’m sorry you have a bad day today. Please have a good sleep tonight. Bye!”

Touched by the coffee shop staff’s kind act, Rachel couldn’t hold back tears. Her post resonated with many, as people shared their own heartwarming stories of encounters with compassionate employees from different places.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the profound impact that small acts of kindness can have, brightening someone’s day and fostering a sense of compassion in our daily interactions.