Fourth season of this riveting superhero thriller balances itself on good and bad television tightrope

Homelander’s (left) feelings for his son is less about love and more about narcissistic control. – PICS COURTESY OF PRIME VIDEO

NO longer a litmus test for the audience on their media literacy, the recently concluded fourth season of The Boys sheds its previous seasons’ subtlety in tackling its political, media and corporate satire, resulting in the lines being blurred between fiction and non-fiction. After the events in the last season and the spinoff series Gen V, as Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) closes in on becoming the US vice president, the Central Intelligence Agency initiates a plan to have her assassinated by using The Boys, now led by MM (Laz Alonso). Within the same periphery, the increasingly unhinged Homelander (Antony Starr) begins manoeuvring to control Neuman in his grand plan to overthrow the US government and install himself and his superhero team The Seven to lead the country. In order to do so, he recruits Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), whose superpower makes her “the smartest person on the planet”. Now slowly dying due to his abuse of the Temp V drug in the previous season, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has become desperate in his personal mission to kill Homelander. With only months left to live, he attempts to find a way to use something he found from Gen V – a virus capable of killing superpowered individuals. The other audacious pit-stops in the story merely serve to broaden these three core plotlines.

Good when it is not being bad Pumping on all cylinders, the fourth season is strong and confident in how it presents its story, spoofing a lot of contemporary America throughout the eight episodes. The choice to write and release the season with the 2024 US election season in mind was a stroke of genius. The addition of Firecracker (Valorie Curry) as an alt-right superhero who hosts an extreme conservative talk show full of propaganda and conspiracy theories was good as expected and this extends to Sage, who brings a dynamic of intelligence to the show’s bad guys that was not present since Homelander started losing his mind in the second season. Her presence keeps him in check and has the audience always trying to figure out her ultimate plan. After the massive blunder in the third season’s finale involving Annie January (Erin Moriarty), the writers have given her a lot of great moments this season such as fighting The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Firecracker after she infringes on January’s female bodily autonomy to score points with her conservative fans. Starr proves himself to be an imposing presence on The Boys and television, in general, as Homelander’s descent into vacuous psychopathy has allowed him to excavate deeper into his talent to deliver a delirious Emmy Awards-worthy performance. Butcher’s story is equally great, especially as it introduces Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a brand new role as Joe Kessler. Urban continues to shine on equal, show-stealing footing as Starr and the scenes he shares with Morgan are fantastic. Though the final 30 minutes of the season finale somewhat saves the entire fourth season, there are grave misfires in between the good parts, particularly questionable choices made by the writers involving sexual abuse.