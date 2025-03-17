Croatian pianist prodigy brings house down

While the city sang symphonies of tyre screeches and car honks, inside Kuala Lumpur’s oldest shopping centre Sungei Wang Plaza, over 2,000 music aficionados were serenaded to melodies that overshadowed the booming thunder and warmed the chilly night. Croatian pianist Maksim Mrvica (Maksim) brought the house down at Mega Star Arena KL with a comprehensive setlist of dynamic arrangements that was exhilarating, leaving the audience with major post-concert depression. The show opened with New World Concerto, a rendition of Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No.9 in E Minor “From the New World” Op. 95: Allegro con fuoco, which showed off Maksim’s expertise as a pianist. Followed by Glorietta, a collaboration between Czech composer Tonci Huljic, the track’s intricate melodies and dynamic rhythms transported the audience to a world where classical and modern music coexist harmoniously.

The 49-year-old pianist further flaunted his skilful piano playing as he tackled Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev with a medley that included the famed Dance of the Knights. It was at this point when the audience got to see the maestro in his element as his fingers danced through the keys tackling one of the most prolific composers, who is famous for his difficult compositions. After the electrifying performance, Maksim took a break from the spotlight to shine it on the band that has been the heartbeat of the show. With a three-song segue set (Victory, Asturias and Fiesta), the mood shifted from Maksim’s intense set to a lighthearted, party atmosphere that is only missing some sangria and nachos with guacamole. The set gave the audience a breather before returning to Maksim’s dynamic performance with The Mountain King, originally In the Hall of the Mountain King by Norwegian composer and pianist Edvard Grieg.