Malaysian film to premiere at Singapore International Film Festival

LOCAL short film Spelling Test (Peperiskaan) has been selected to premiere at the 35th Singapore International Film Festival, set to take place from Nov 28 to Dec 8.

Directed by 24-year-old Malaysian filmmaker Wong Tuck Hon, the short film will have its world premiere at the festival, presented under the Southeast Asian Short Film Competition, competing for Best Southeast Asian Short Film, Best Director and Best Performance awards.

“This story has been following me for years and being able to premiere it at the Singapore International Film Festival makes it very special for me.

“I am genuinely grateful to have an opportunity to share a story that is close to me and the community I am in, and I am looking forward to hearing the stories from other parts of our Southeast Asian region at the festival,” said Wong.

The premise of Spelling Test revolves around 12-year-old Seen En Qi, who comes from a Chinese vernacular primary school. Seen struggles with learning Malay, often confusing it with English. This incurs the wrath of his strict teacher who humiliates and punishes him unsparingly.

Spelling Test was based on Wong’s personal childhood experience. Through this film, he opts to explore the phenomenon of minorities learning majority languages within the Malaysian community, as well as re-examine the value and purpose of education in the Southeast Asia region.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Wong formed his interest in storytelling at kindergarten, after presenting a story during his graduation ceremony. He started practising through comic drawings but slowly dropped it off as he grew and noticed his lack of drawing skills. At 17, he then discovered his interest in filmmaking after shooting a music video with his friends and chose to pursue film upon graduation.

Wong has become a prominent filmmaker, competing in various film festivals such as the 18th Edition of Mini Film Festival for his film To You, From My Memory and the SeaShorts Film Festival 2022 for The Sun Will Rise Still.