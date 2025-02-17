AFTER eight weeks of performances, over 2,500 auditions and countless spectacular moments, Calpis Soda One in a Million (CSOIAM) has officially crowned its newest champion — MaryGrace Jane Penserga. In the grand finale watched live by millions across Malaysia, MaryGrace captivated audiences with a powerful performance and claimed the RM1 million prize.

The final four contestants — Kai Deva, MaryGrace, Jimi and Zazzleen — battled it out in a high-stakes showdown, each debuting an original song tailored to showcase their artistry and vocal prowess, along with a cover of a classic.

With family, friends and fans in the audience cheering them on, the stage was set for an unforgettable night. In the end, MaryGrace emerged victorious, walking away with a prize package worth RM1 million, including a Peugeot 408 GT

worth RM195,000, RM500,000 in cash and a recording contract.

The show opened with a performance by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and featured the Queen of Malaysian Rock Ella. Indonesian heartthrob film producer and actor Nicholas Saputra along with renowned Malaysian singer Faizal Tahir joined resident judges Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim, Ziana Zain and Cakra Khan to pick the champion.

The show also engaged the audience through the giveaway of cash prizes worth RM100,000 to 100 winners during the three-hour programme.

Reflecting on her victory, MaryGrace beamed with excitement and said: “This is more than a dream come true. The journey, unwavering support and the love from my fans have made this experience truly unforgettable.

“CSOIAM has given me an incredible opportunity and I am ready to take the next big step in my music career. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in me — especially, Etika Sdn Bhd and Media Prima. This is only the beginning!”