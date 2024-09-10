Masdo shortlisted for MTV EMA 2024

MALAYSIAN rock band Masdo has been nominated for the Best Asia Act category in MTV’s European Music Awards (EMA), set to take place in Manchester, England on Nov 11.

Masdo is known for its unique 60s pop music influence and is inspired by the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee. Drawing inspiration particularly from a scene in the movie Do Re Mi, the band offers a distinctive sound and energy that captivates listeners.

Masdo members include frontman Ali Sariah (Aliff Fahmi Bahtiar), bass player Putu Ceri (Ahmad Azanol Kusyairi Zainudin) and guitarist Asmawi (Muhammad Aizad Asymawi Mohd Ismail).

The band’s debut single Bunga released on Oct 15, 2016, garnered significant attention, while its second single Dinda, released on Feb 9, 2019, went viral on TikTok across Indonesia, amassing 52 million streams on Spotify alone. Masdo has two albums too, releasing its debut album Selamat Tinggal Pujaan in 2017 and Jalan Abbey in January 2020.

Besides Masdo, other nominees in the Best Asia Act category are Bini (Indonesia), Illit (South Korea), Mahalini (Indonesia) and Sakurazaka46 (Japan).

Meanwhile, pop superstar Taylor Swift earned the most nominations for MTV EMA for the second year, leading with seven nominations, scoring for categories such as Best Artiste, Best US Act, Best Video, Best Live and Best Collaboration for Fortnight.

The 2024 MTV EMAs will broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries, including Malaysia (Astro via On Demand and Astro Go and Catch Up on Unifi TV).

Since its inception in 1994, the EMA has been celebrating global music and pop culture, becoming one of the biggest global music events.